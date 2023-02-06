WHEN RUSSIA invaded Ukraine in early 2022, the world seemed to stand agape. Another war? As the days turned into weeks, our government established clear paths for big actions: Strengthen Ukraine militarily and weaken Russia with sanctions.
But the news reports of refugees pouring across Ukraine’s borders to Poland and parts of Europe lacked a single galvanizing call or structure for regular people to help them.
For us to make a difference on an individual level, we needed to create a path for action.
In our town, four friends — two local Rotary Club leaders and their partners — started thinking about this deeply. We thought about hosting food or clothing drives, but kept getting the same feedback: don’t send anything. It takes too long and costs too much. Europe already has goods and services, just send money.
We decided to build our own relief fund. As we launched the Common Man for Ukraine, we knew we needed a tight ship that donors could have faith in that would deliver relief as intended. We called on fellow Rotarians living in the middle of the refugee crisis.
From the first Zoom call we hosted with district leaders in Poland and Ukraine, they educated us on the wide-ranging support all Rotary Clubs were giving to help Ukrainian refugees. Volunteers were opening their homes; fundraising for bloodmobiles; opening a trauma counseling center for children; purchasing temporary container homes; and providing clothes, food, and second-language support. They were doing good from Warsaw, Krakow and Zamosc in Poland to Lviv, Rivne and Mariupol in Ukraine.
On 72 hours’ notice, we flew overseas last April to meet these Rotarians, see their projects and establish trust and logistics. We were blown away by the work and commitment of these volunteers living the Rotary International motto of service above self.
We met refugee families living in containers and abandoned Soviet-era barracks, saw hundreds of children filling western Ukraine’s orphanage system, toured bomb shelters, and visited stadiums and convention centers where thousands of cots were lined up frame to frame with no privacy curtains or even space between them. By the end of our first visit, we decided humanitarian aid for children was most critical and had a trusted network of helpers to receive our funds and make magic happen.
Back home in the U.S., we began to tell the story, show the photographs, and make a humanitarian appeal. “Please donate!” we cried. “There is great need and we have amazing partners!”
An all-out fundraising effort was born.
Momentum came from a stream of individual and small group efforts joining our campaign: A local woman hosted a tennis tournament with a Ukrainian chef raising $7,000. A church ukulele group held a concert and performed an original song about Ukraine raising almost $4,000. A minor league baseball game brought in more than $10,000. A group of doctors knitted scarves and hats. Running groups collected warm coats and gloves. Diners at our co-founder’s restaurants scanned QR codes to help.
This effort that started with just four of us grew to include many partners and friends that together raised more than $1.5 million in six months. Our co-founder’s million-dollar match raised the total to $2.5 million — money that is now hard at work in Poland and Ukraine.
Funds are sent. Food, generators and sleeping bags are purchased. Bloodmobiles are deployed. Trauma counselors are paid. And children and families know that our country and our people care. The magic is happening.
In December, our Rotarian partners planned a “Christmas Convoy,” to deliver presents to 1,300 orphans in western Ukraine. We couldn’t resist helping. In large duffle bags we carried Ukrainian children’s books, solar lanterns for each child, bean bag toys, knitted mittens and hats, and warm coats. We joined the convoy in Zamosc and crossed the border by mid-day.
On that cold winter evening, our van — one of 30 delivering relief to the 21 orphanages — got stuck in a snowstorm. We walked our duffle bags the last 100 yards to a 100-year-old building to find more than 100 children eating a single potato, slice of bread, and half a banana in the near dark.
The children didn’t know what to think as we trudged in with our Santa hats handing out gifts by flashlight and singing holiday songs in a language they did not understand.
As their faces brightened and the room with it, they began to sing back to us their own Christmas songs and the anthem of their country in the most beautiful voices we had ever heard.
We all understood the language of love on a night full of magic all around.
So many people, intentions, actions, and care made this magic happen, and we hope to keep it going as long as they need us.