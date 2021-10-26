I RECENTLY MOVED to New Hampshire from the West Coast. Although I’m impressed by the miles of untouched woods, beautiful old architecture, and clean air, I’m not impressed by the absolute void of dual-language elementary school education.
My now third-grader had been attending a dual English and Spanish public elementary school in Tacoma, Washington, since kindergarten. In fact, there were two public and one private elementary school there that kids could attend. But when I tried searching for comparable education models before we moved here, I found nothing.
Dual-language school models are mainly introduced in population areas that have higher levels of non-English speakers. This is so that the children can transition to English-language education easier by middle school. The model allows the children to be educated in their native language as well as English starting in kindergarten and continuing through fifth grade. Even native-English speaking parents rush to enroll their kids in these schools too, and not only for the foreign language education.
Studies show that these children, both native-Spanish and native-English speakers, actually began to do much better in all subjects than their peers who are in English-only schools. Not only are the kids’ test scores consistently higher, they are gaining the ability to communicate in two languages. This also helps them understand and respect differences in both race and culture.
Children learn new languages at the elementary age much easier than middle school, when kids traditionally start taking a foreign language in New Hampshire.
Before we moved here, I was reassured that the public schools were top-notch, yet there is a desperate absence of world language education in elementary schools. I’ve been struggling to help my child keep up with his Spanish education; but nothing is as good as being in a dual-language classroom. So why does New Hampshire have such a lack?
According to the 2020 census there has been an almost 75% increase of non-White residents in the past 10 years, and the majority of those are Hispanic. In major cities like Manchester and Nashua, the percentage of non-Whites is more than 40%. Last year the Manchester School District Committee on Teaching and Learning voted unanimously to “recommend a proposal to create specialized schools within the Manchester School District where instruction is given in two separate languages called ‘Dual Language Immersion,’” wrote Andrew Sylvia in Manchester Ink Link. This was supposed to have been implemented this fall starting with a first-grade class but it hasn’t yet happened. According to the district’s spokesperson Andrew Toland, the dual-language model is still in the concept stage.
Over the border in Massachusetts there are a lot of options for public dual-language elementary, as well as middle and high schools. Spanish is the primary other language but there are ones teaching Creole, French, Mandarin Chinese, and Portuguese. There is such a demand for this type of education that some schools have lotteries and waiting lists. New Hampshire needs to catch up. I’ve found only a handful of elementary schools in this state, mostly private, that teach any world language; yet these are separate classes that only give an hour or so of instruction each week. Hardly enough to promote fluency.
Studies show that knowing more than one language is advantageous for many reasons. It gives you a greater view and understanding of the world as well as the confidence and ease of adaptation to different situations and people. And as one dual-language school principal once said to me: “they’ll be able to test out in AP Spanish by the end of fifth grade.”
My child is an example of excelling through dual-language education. Before moving here, I reached out to a middle school Spanish teacher for language class recommendations. She pointed me to the free online charter school VLACS. And when the VLACS Spanish elementary teacher tested him for his proficiency, she recommended he start middle school classes. He consistently scores higher than grade level in reading. He is curious, articulate, thoughtful and caring. Isn’t this what we want for all our children here?