OUR COMMUNITY recently celebrated an important anniversary.
February 20, 2020 was the day that Manchester came together to change the trajectory of our schools, our learners, and our future leaders. It is the day that the Manchester Board of School Committee approved and adopted a new strategic plan, “Our Community’s Plan for Manchester’s Future of Learning: Excellence and Equity for All Learners,” a plan which was created and presented by a grassroots community movement known as Manchester Proud.
While the arrival of the pandemic soon after shifted our attention and priorities as a community, state, and country, significant progress has been made on implementing this strategic plan in the past year and these results deserve recognition as we mark this anniversary.
Manchester Proud started over three years ago as a group of Manchester business, education, and nonprofit leaders, along with caring citizens, sought to help our school district enhance educational outcomes and opportunities for Manchester students.
These participants recognized that in order to have a vibrant future, and stronger local economy for our great city, the community needed to be engaged and invested in the future of our schools. This engagement went beyond a monetary investment as Manchester Proud worked to gain community trust and involvement and engaged more than 10,000 residents in discussions about the future of our schools.
Using this feedback, Manchester Proud formed a Community Planning Group (CPG) to formulate the new vision and strategic plan for our schools. The CPG included business, school district, and nonprofit leaders, educators, parents, residents and importantly, students of Manchester schools. Together, the CPG collaboratively created and proposed the new strategic plan adopted by the Board of School Committee on February 20, 2020.
The strategic plan is structured around three essential goals of how to strengthen our education system: 1. Grow our learners 2. Grow our educators and 3. Grow our system. Within each of these goal areas the plan presents more than 40 different recommendations, strategies, and action items.
Since adoption of the plan one year ago, work has been underway to achieve all three of these goals and realize the full potential and promise of our schools. Every Manchester resident, parents of students and non-parents alike, will benefit from the implementation of this plan. The progress and success of this plan will provide all residents with higher property tax value, retention of families with children in neighborhoods, access to high quality employment, and civically minded and engaged neighbors because of access to quality education and public schools.
With a community-driven strategic plan in place to guide decisions, innovations, and actions of education in our schools, we are better positioned to see educational outcomes that will ripple into our local economy and drive investment in Manchester’s growth and development.
Over the past year Manchester Proud has rapidly evolved to support the implementation of the strategic plan. Manchester Proud’s Council has expanded to include members of its Community Planning Group and continues to add new community representatives. Regular monthly council meetings along with a multitude of workgroups and subcommittee staffed by dozens of volunteers are focused on partnering and supporting the Manchester School District and Board of School Committee as they implement specific recommendations and goals of the strategic plan.
Even amid a global pandemic, significant progress has been made in the past year. In total, 23 specific goals or recommendations from the strategic plan have been completed or are in progress including, establishing high expectations for all students by increasing graduation requirements, updating high school course catalog, expanding professional development opportunities for educators including equity and inclusion training, and establishing a brand-new Chief Equity Officer at the district, funded by Manchester Proud for three years.
This is in addition to other efforts to support students including our partnership with Manchester banks and credit unions to donate 430 laptops for students without access to technology in remote learning, as well as collaborating with local businesses in order to donate enough water bottles for all 13,000 students.
This quick summary only scratches the surface of the progress of the past year. Next week, the Manchester Proud Dashboard Work Group will present a detailed progress report to the Board of School Committee on all of the accomplishments of the past year and provide an update on a new, soon-to-be launched community dashboard that will allow all community members to track, monitor, and stay up to date with implementation of the strategic plan and progress of our schools going forward.
As we celebrate and mark the one-year anniversary of establishing a new vision and community-based plan for our schools, Manchester Proud, the Manchester School District, and a bevy or community partners are more committed than ever to fulfilling the promise of creating a transformational learning experience for all students in Manchester public schools. Much work ahead remains, and we invite all to connect with us, join this grassroots community effort, and contribute to the shared progress of improving and strengthening Manchester’s public schools.