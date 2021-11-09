ON NOVEMBER 4, Republicans on the House Special Redistricting Committee presented their plan for New Hampshire’s new congressional districts map. The NH House districts maps were offered by both parties as well, but the congressional map generated the most discussion and reaction by far.
If you have followed the news then you know that Republicans are proposing drastic revisions to New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. By moving the towns of Portsmouth, Dover, Somersworth and Durham from District 1 to District 2, and adding some solidly Republican towns along the southern border to District 1, Republicans have proposed a gerrymandered map that is far more likely to elect a Republican in District 1 and District 2’s Democrat lean will be stronger than ever.
What they did: The Republicans moved 75 towns or city wards and 365,703 people into a different district, about a quarter of the state population. This is the biggest change in our congressional districts in more than a century.
Backing up a bit: a change had to be made because the population increased more in current District 1 towns. Democrats solved it by moving just one town — Hampstead — from District 1 to District 2, which evened out the population to within about 50 people. Thus the drastic changes in the Republican map can be attributed to something other than necessity ... partisan bias.
New Hampshire’s two congressional districts have swung back and forth from Republican to Democrat. In 2011, when the last redistricting was done, both seats were held by Republicans whose party drew the districts so that both would, presumably, remain equally competitive with a slight Republican edge for each. But it didn’t work out that way. The 2012 election saw both men unseated by Democrats. Since then, District 1 has gone back and forth twice, while Rep. Annie Kuster (D) in District 2 has held her seat since 2012.
As a non-partisan organization, League of Women Voters is appalled by the blatant attempt to make District 1 Republican by gerrymandering. We began to take notice last January 23, when Republican Party Chair Stephen Stepanek said publicly, referring to their majority in the Legislature, “Because of this [Republican majority] we control redistricting. I can stand here today and guarantee you that we will send a conservative Republican to Washington DC as a congressperson in 2022.” Yikes!
At Thursday’s redistricting committee meeting, Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a former Supreme Court chief justice who should know better, said, “Were political considerations something that were in the mix? Of course they were. This is a political process as the Supreme Court has said repeatedly, both the New Hampshire Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Right! This is why we’ve been arguing for an independent redistricting commission for 20 years. And when political advantage leads to partisan districting, court cases follow. After Rep. Lynn’s statement, even some of the Republicans looked uncomfortable. A few attempted to justify the major shift in towns, but made little to no sense.
So where do we stand? On Tuesday, Nov. 9 starting at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 10 starting at 5 pm, a public hearing on all the proposed maps released so far will be held at the State House in Representatives Hall. The public can testify but no Zoom testimony will be facilitated for those with health concerns.
The following week, the 15 members of the House Special Committee on Redistricting will meet in executive session to decide which maps will advance to the full House for a vote in January.
Will some Republicans decide the public outcry against gerrymandering outweighs the partisan edge they are trying to create in District 1? Or will a third version of congressional districts be brought forth as a compromise? Will the Democrats’ version, with its shift of just one town, make the most sense when the full House votes in January?
You can see for yourself on the redistricting committee’s webpage at https://bit.ly/3BR61Vz. Click on ‘Congressional Maps’ on this page and scroll to page 11 to see the GOP version that has inspired the gerrymandering charges. Also on this webpage are links to the NH House district maps by county, and the county commissioner district maps (the least controversial with little difference in most cases between proposals).
On the same webpage find your own county in the list and click on it to see what’s proposed for your town. Do the new districts make sense? Only the reasoned arguments of the voters are likely to make a difference at this point. Voice your concerns and your suggestions, then before January make sure your own representatives know how you want them to vote in January.
The League of Women Voters never support or oppose any candidates or parties, but we do call out injustice when we see it, and the congressional map under consideration is gerrymandered.