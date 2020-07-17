ON THE second to last day of the session, the New Hampshire Senate tacked an unrelated amendment onto a guaranteed-to-pass bill. This move, done without notifying constituents, gives anyone temporary authorization to officiate a marriage. This will increase the risk of coronavirus spread. The House passed the bill the next day. New Hampshire needs Governor Sununu to step in and halt this irresponsible action.

Unlike professional marriage officiants, lay officiants are careless; up to 90% make serious errors. New Hampshire is taking extraordinary measures to stay safe during the pandemic. It is counter-intuitive to compound the danger by suddenly loosening rules — especially around high-risk group gatherings.

States that have lay officiants are speaking out. Current and past presidents of the Vermont Town Clerk Association have gone on record reporting that the aforementioned errors double town clerks’ workload and invalidate marriages. Temporary officiant rules can also be used by those with nefarious intentions, making victims of child and forced marriage more vulnerable. Because of the problems, Massachusetts introduced a legislative resolve to evaluate its temporary officiant rule.

On the other hand, there is a perfectly good system in place: professional justices of the peace are commissioned by the state to perform marriages. They have experience to protect our community. They take an oath to serve, and they are informed. JPs are invested in their role, joining professional organizations, honing their skills and pursuing training opportunities. They take their responsibility seriously.

An Act Establishing a Special Marriage Officiant License (HB 1599) died in the House mid-June. Lawmakers then made their surprise 11th-hour move, reviving the language of the bill as an amendment: first to HB 1491, and when that failed, then to HB 1240. The latter bill protects students from sexual assault, guaranteeing the votes to pass and protection from a veto.

During the winter/spring 2020 session, both the New Hampshire City and Town Clerk Association (NHCTCA) and the Justice of the Peace Association (JPus) with 58 JPs signing on, submitted testimony in opposition to the original legislation (HB 1599). Our members were ready to let their senators hear about the significant problems — had they been alerted that the matter was under consideration. Instead, we learned after-the-fact that the bill passed without opportunity for voters to get involved. This move leaves us feeling trapped, our hands tied, unable to have our voice heard.

Risks due to COVID-19 have made the problems related to amateur officiants more urgent. As the state opens up, keeping our community safe is of the utmost importance. JPus has taken a lead, recognizing the responsibility that professional marriage officiants have. We developed a training certification, COVID-19 Best Practices for Marriage Officiants, heeding OSHA guidance. We’re a conduit between the Secretary of State’s Office and JPs, and we also have other resources for officiants and couples to help them navigate these uncertain times. We’re all facing challenges. This is when we need professionals to step up and advise us, to be a part of our system helping us stay safe.

Because there is no line-item veto option in the state, we ask Governor Sununu to take action to undo the special marriage officiant amendment. The Justice of the Peace Association proposed alternative language that would reduce risk for couples by requiring a JP witness the ceremonies of amateur officiants. Incorporating this as an executive order would satisfy the spirit of the amendment, while simultaneously resolving the problems. Alternatively, suspend the rule all together, and next year let’s get a better, more thought-through bill on the table instead.

Loretta Jay is the managing member of the Justice of the Peace Association, serving civil marriage officiants in New England except Rhode Island.

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Kathy Sullivan: Mom and Dad really need a divorce
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: Mom and Dad really need a divorce

THE relationship between Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the city’s Board of School Committee continues to deteriorate, reaching the point where it is time to recognize the differences are irreconcilable. Mom and Dad really need to get a divorce.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Jonna Carter: School dazed
Op-eds

Jonna Carter: School dazed

THE DIOCESE of Manchester has made the decision that all Catholic schools in New Hampshire will reopen this fall with full classroom-based instruction. I’m befuddled.

Brendan Finn: Washington Post article denigrated NH war hero
Op-eds

Brendan Finn: Washington Post article denigrated NH war hero

AS MANY New Hampshire veterans likely did, I found The Washington Post’s inaccurate claims that one of our war heroes “embellished his service record” and used “photo trickery to hoodwink local reporters” disturbing. An article published last week begins, “Ron Bolduc, running for Senate in N…

Monday, July 13, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Daniel C. Itse: Our most precious liberty, our children
Op-eds

Daniel C. Itse: Our most precious liberty, our children

SOME of you may know me. I represented Fremont (and several other towns as legislative districts changed) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for 18 years. For 16 of those years, I sat on the Committee for Children and Family Law. I chose that committee because I considered it the …

Saturday, July 11, 2020
Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times
Op-eds

Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times

UNDER THE best of circumstances, policing in the United States is a difficult and demanding profession. The actions of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd have sparked a national outrage and produced civil unrest unseen since the 1960s.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Frank Edleblut: Setting realistic expectations for school reopening
Op-eds

Frank Edleblut: Setting realistic expectations for school reopening

FOLLOWING a challenging and unique spring, school officials across New Hampshire are working hard through the summer to prepare schools to reopen this fall. Last week, the School Transition, Reopening, and Redesign Taskforce (STRRT) submitted high-level recommendations to the Department of E…

Corey Lewandowski: President Trump returns to the Granite State
Op-eds

Corey Lewandowski: President Trump returns to the Granite State

A SMART and safe return to normalcy for our country continues as Make America Great Again rallies are back in New Hampshire. This Saturday, President Donald Trump will host an outdoor rally at the Portsmouth International Airport with thousands of patriots who love our country and our president.

Thursday, July 09, 2020
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Matt Mayberry: Tax code is stacked against ordinary Americans
Op-eds

Matt Mayberry: Tax code is stacked against ordinary Americans

FEW THINGS are as terrifying as a letter from the IRS. The reason for this fear is justified — our tax code is so overly complex that it generally requires a professional to help average Americans in navigating the treacherous waters of the federal tax code. The reason that President Trump p…