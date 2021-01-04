THE TIME has come when we must look at what is happening in New Hampshire. We have been in a state of emergency for well over 200 days. There are a number of difficult issues that must be confronted, and now we must look at what can be done to make changes that are required to provide for a brighter future.
There is not a day that goes by where the needs and concerns of our nursing homes and long-term care facilities are not at the forefront of our thoughts and conversations when it comes to the impacts of COVID-19. As of December 30th, New Hampshire has lost 591 individuals connected to long-term care facilities as this pandemic continues to surge. This crisis has placed some of the state’s most dire shortcomings, both those created by the virus and those that existed well before, at the center of public discourse.
In the memory of those we have lost, we must not forget what we have learned and allow this experience to motivate us as a state to do better by our nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
In the past month, the New Hampshire Veterans Home lost 36 residents to COVID-19 in addition to the 190 residents and staff who have been infected. In a recent report, New Hampshire had the highest percentage of deaths attributed to long-term care facilities in the country with 80% of all fatalities being linked to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
We have heard from executive directors, administrators, staff, residents, and families about their frustrations over a lack of transparency when it comes to federal funding, a vaccination plan, and the plan for recovery. As more doses of the vaccine become available to the state, I would urge transparency of process. Only with full understanding are we as a state able to take the necessary steps to protect our most vulnerable populations.
Even after our highest risk residents and staff have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the problems they face will not evaporate. From the early days of the pandemic, the state was made aware of staffing shortages in our long-term care facilities that have only been exacerbated as staff are required to quarantine after exposure to the virus, leaving facilities with the additional challenge to manage continuously shifting schedules and unforeseen staffing gaps.
The staff who have selflessly put in extra hours, worked additional shifts, and continue to come into work, despite the heightened risk, need more from the state. While the additional $300 per week stipend for front line health care workers was a much-needed help, our facilities are worried about what happens when the federal money runs out.
Our long-term care facilities have also taken on significant financial burdens in order to try and protect the health and safety of their residents by limiting the number of new residents. While this limits the possibility of new exposure, it also cuts an essential revenue stream that our facilities will need in order to begin working toward recovery.
It is our responsibility to take care of one another. This crisis has put a spotlight on our most vulnerable population and we must not lose sight of their needs when this pandemic is finally behind us. As we move forward, we need to reevaluate how we assess our facilities to ensure that every possible step is taken to protect health and safety. We need to take a hard look at the state budget and allocate proper funding to our long-term care facilities in order to allow them to continue to provide the highest quality care. We need to pass legislation that attracts and retains a health care workforce to New Hampshire so that our facilities do not face impossible staffing shortages.
COVID-19 has opened all of our eyes to the true needs of our long-term care facilities and has made it clear that we must do more.