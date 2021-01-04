THE TIME has come when we must look at what is happening in New Hampshire. We have been in a state of emergency for well over 200 days. There are a number of difficult issues that must be confronted, and now we must look at what can be done to make changes that are required to provide for a brighter future.

There is not a day that goes by where the needs and concerns of our nursing homes and long-term care facilities are not at the forefront of our thoughts and conversations when it comes to the impacts of COVID-19. As of December 30th, New Hampshire has lost 591 individuals connected to long-term care facilities as this pandemic continues to surge. This crisis has placed some of the state’s most dire shortcomings, both those created by the virus and those that existed well before, at the center of public discourse.

In the memory of those we have lost, we must not forget what we have learned and allow this experience to motivate us as a state to do better by our nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

In the past month, the New Hampshire Veterans Home lost 36 residents to COVID-19 in addition to the 190 residents and staff who have been infected. In a recent report, New Hampshire had the highest percentage of deaths attributed to long-term care facilities in the country with 80% of all fatalities being linked to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

We have heard from executive directors, administrators, staff, residents, and families about their frustrations over a lack of transparency when it comes to federal funding, a vaccination plan, and the plan for recovery. As more doses of the vaccine become available to the state, I would urge transparency of process. Only with full understanding are we as a state able to take the necessary steps to protect our most vulnerable populations.

Even after our highest risk residents and staff have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the problems they face will not evaporate. From the early days of the pandemic, the state was made aware of staffing shortages in our long-term care facilities that have only been exacerbated as staff are required to quarantine after exposure to the virus, leaving facilities with the additional challenge to manage continuously shifting schedules and unforeseen staffing gaps.

The staff who have selflessly put in extra hours, worked additional shifts, and continue to come into work, despite the heightened risk, need more from the state. While the additional $300 per week stipend for front line health care workers was a much-needed help, our facilities are worried about what happens when the federal money runs out.

Our long-term care facilities have also taken on significant financial burdens in order to try and protect the health and safety of their residents by limiting the number of new residents. While this limits the possibility of new exposure, it also cuts an essential revenue stream that our facilities will need in order to begin working toward recovery.

It is our responsibility to take care of one another. This crisis has put a spotlight on our most vulnerable population and we must not lose sight of their needs when this pandemic is finally behind us. As we move forward, we need to reevaluate how we assess our facilities to ensure that every possible step is taken to protect health and safety. We need to take a hard look at the state budget and allocate proper funding to our long-term care facilities in order to allow them to continue to provide the highest quality care. We need to pass legislation that attracts and retains a health care workforce to New Hampshire so that our facilities do not face impossible staffing shortages.

COVID-19 has opened all of our eyes to the true needs of our long-term care facilities and has made it clear that we must do more.

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro represents Senate District 20 — Goffstown and Wards 3, 4, 10 and 11 in the City of Manchester. He lives in the Queen City.

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020
Op-eds

Al Lambert: A silver lining to 2020

THIS HOLIDAY season, many of us are looking forward to the next year with great anticipation. Make no mistake — it has been a hard year of loss and challenges for us, our families, friends, neighbors and communities, leaving us to search hopefully for a silver lining in all of this.

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?
Op-eds

Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?

ON DEC. 20, 2020, the United States Congress, hopelessly addicted to deficits and the printing press as important sources of permanent economic health and wellness, submitted to the president for his approval a 5,593-page stimulus spending bill. Also known as The Consolidated Appropriations …

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass

I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congre…

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change
Op-eds

Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change

NEWS ABOUT climate change is often dominated by messages of doom and impending deadlines that feel impossible to meet. While reports of events caused by climate change are useful to gain an understanding of the issues we face, they more often invoke feelings of hopelessness, rather than insp…

Monday, December 28, 2020
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun

HAVING RECENTLY received my tax bill in Manchester, I noticed something. The tax increase, projected by both Mayor Joyce Craig and the Board of Aldermen at .49%, was actually nearly triple that amount at 1.4%. Learning about that from my tax bill, rather than from a statement made by the cit…

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year

  • By Patrick Hynes

AS 2016 wound down, especially after the presidential election, it became fashionable for people to declare it the worst year ever. “I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—-in worst,” declared alleged comedian John Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask
Op-eds

Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask

OUR STATE MOTTO is “live free or die,” and I respect that. It speaks to diversity of thought and the importance of individuality and self-determination. But here is the thing: when General John Stark penned that toast in 1809 he was talking about the Revolutionary War, not a global pandemic.

Monday, December 21, 2020