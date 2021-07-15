IN MAY, the news broke that all graduating New Hampshire high school seniors, including homeschool and HiSET students, would be gifted a free three-credit course at any of New Hampshire’s Community Colleges this fall. This generous gift was made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for NH Community Colleges.
The gift celebrates the work and persistence of the Class of 2021 as they overcame more than a year of health-related restrictions, remote learning, and rescheduled or canceled milestone events.
While students showed remarkable resilience, the pandemic still appeared to make an impact on their post-graduation plans. As reported by the Union Leader this June, 7% fewer New Hampshire high schoolers chose to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), this year compared with 2020. In the Gate City, Nashua High School North had 21% fewer students fill out the FAFSA, according to U.S. Department of Education data, and 9% fewer Nashua High School South students have filled out the form.
One legacy of the pandemic may be that more students choose to forgo postsecondary education and go directly into the workforce, and we’re ready to meet them where they’re at. Nashua Community College recognizes the changing landscape confronting the class of ‘21, and moreover we understand the need to provide a pathway for students whether it be starting with a short-term industry-specific credential or associate degree program to provide increased social mobility.
The Class of 2021 doesn’t have to choose between a career and education this fall. NCC’s stackable credentials and flexible scheduling are meant to complement a working student’s lifestyle. We hope that the gift of a class serves to add to their momentum.
Since the class gift was announced in May, we have welcomed new students who plan to use it at NCC this fall, including Zachary from Merrimack High School. As the youngest of six children, Zachary is exploring all the ways he can find tuition relief as he begins his associate degree in communications at NCC. In addition to the class gift, Zachary is also completing his FAFSA to get the full benefit of grants, loans and scholarships available to him.
Carmen from Milford will be using the class gift to start on a associate degree in business management this fall.
And Tyler from Hollis Brookline High School enrolled at NCC with two “Running Start” and “Early College” courses already completed. The class gift is another way he’ll be able to build his transcript and get one step closer to graduation.
Aside from the class gift and unprecedented grant and scholarship support, NCC is eager to have students back on campus for the traditional college experience, while still offering the flexibility of remote learning.
Incoming freshmen at NCC will be able to choose between taking classes on-campus, online at their own pace, hybrid, and a new remote option that offers a “live remote” class for students who want the flexibility to learn from home, but still wish to experience the class in real time. Whether online or in-person, class sizes are kept small and students can expect plenty of support and guidance from our dedicated faculty.
Students interested in NCC can contact our admissions team for more information at 603.578.8908, nashua@ccsnh.edu, or visit nashuacc.edu/class-gift. Fall 2021 begins Monday, Aug. 30.
If you have questions for our Financial Aid Office, please call 603.578.8903, or email Nashua_Financial_Aid@ccsnh.edu. Para asistencia en español, comuníquese con Claudia a 603.578.8976 ext. 1760 o CRiosNaranjo@ccsnh.edu.