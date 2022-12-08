IT’S RARE that any public policy has a clear, discernible, immediate impact. But the expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), adopted during the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan, did — and it was an unmitigated, stunning success.
Following years during which Congress made deep cuts to tax rates for the wealthiest corporations without providing substantial tax breaks for families, in 2021 the American Rescue Plan finally gave families a tax break. It did so by increasing the CTC from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child per year for children over age six, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age six. Families with incomes of up to $150,000 per year for a couple, and up to $112,500 per year for a single parent, qualified for the expanded CTC — and they didn’t have to wait till they filed their taxes the following April to access the credit. They received it in installments, monthly payments of $250 per child or $300 per child under age 6. Perhaps most impactful was that the lowest income families, those struggling the most to make ends meet and with little or no income, were eligible for the CTC for the first time since it was made fully refundable.
An estimated 222,000 New Hampshire children were eligible for the expanded credit, which was a lifeline for families. Consider MomsRising member Lauren in Pembroke. Lauren’s husband is a medical software engineer, and she is a full-time caregiver for their 12-year-old daughter, who has autism. Their insurance has high copays and a high deductible. They pay $400 each month in co-pays for the therapy their daughter needs. The $250 per month CTC payment was enough to cover two therapy sessions, or their daughter’s orthodontic bill. Lauren says it helped her sleep at night.
Families across the country benefited in similar ways. The expanded CTC was a historic, long overdue investment in children and families, and it was transformational. Between July and December 2021, the Internal Revenue Service paid out six months of advance CTC payments, reaching more than 61 million children in 36 million+ households. By December, it had pulled 3.7 million children out of poverty, reducing the country’s child poverty rate by a stunning 30 percent. It helped millions of families meet their basic needs and reduced child food insecurity and hunger.
But despite its powerful impact, Republicans in the U.S. Senate ended the expanded CTC payments last December, even as the pandemic — and the child care crisis it exacerbated — continued. The harm that caused was swift and devastating. In just the first month after the expanded CTC expired, from December 2021 to January 2022, our country’s child poverty rate rose from 12.1% to 17%. Black and Latino children experienced even greater increases in poverty.
Now, we have a chance to rectify that wrong and put a tremendously beneficial policy back in place as Congress works on a major end-of-the-year tax package. They have the chance to restore the expanded CTC. With the cost of food, gasoline, housing, and just about everything else rising so dramatically, families need this now.
That’s why New Hampshire families are looking to our U.S. Senators, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, to support inclusion of this critical tax credit in any year-end corporate tax package. Think about what it would mean for MomsRising member Vanessa in Nashua, who works at a community college and has a ten-month-old son. She and her husband pay more than $1,000 per month for child care. They’ve struggled with illnesses and quarantines. When he needs to stay home from child care, Vanessa is forced to miss work. She worries how she’ll manage when her sick days run out. Restoring the expanded CTC would help her family pay for child care, giving them breathing room to pay for backup care when they need it and helping them with the rising cost of food, gas, and other essentials.
At a time of enormous financial hardship for millions of families, it would be completely unacceptable for Congress to renew President Trump’s corporate tax breaks without first providing tax credits for children and families. Extending the expanded CTC is essential to helping families manage during inflation, and it is an unparalleled opportunity to pull millions of children out of poverty.
It’s a public policy proven to help children and families. Let’s use it!
A longtime resident of Nottingham, MacKenzie Nicholson is senior director of MomsRising, the online and on-the-ground organization of more than one million mothers and their families nationwide and thousands in New Hampshire.
