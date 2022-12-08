IT’S RARE that any public policy has a clear, discernible, immediate impact. But the expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), adopted during the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan, did — and it was an unmitigated, stunning success.

Following years during which Congress made deep cuts to tax rates for the wealthiest corporations without providing substantial tax breaks for families, in 2021 the American Rescue Plan finally gave families a tax break. It did so by increasing the CTC from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child per year for children over age six, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age six. Families with incomes of up to $150,000 per year for a couple, and up to $112,500 per year for a single parent, qualified for the expanded CTC — and they didn’t have to wait till they filed their taxes the following April to access the credit. They received it in installments, monthly payments of $250 per child or $300 per child under age 6. Perhaps most impactful was that the lowest income families, those struggling the most to make ends meet and with little or no income, were eligible for the CTC for the first time since it was made fully refundable.

A longtime resident of Nottingham, MacKenzie Nicholson is senior director of MomsRising, the online and on-the-ground organization of more than one million mothers and their families nationwide and thousands in New Hampshire.

