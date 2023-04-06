PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Ottawa on March 24 and announced an agreement that will impose restrictions on migrants seeking to exercise their asylum rights at our northern border. This disappointing action comes on the heels of decades of persistent attacks on the asylum system that were exacerbated under the Trump administration and are now being codified by the Biden administration. It also further entrenches violations of both U.S. and international law.

At the same time, Governor Chris Sununu, claiming an increase in unauthorized border crossings, has proposed spending more than $1.4 million of New Hampshire taxpayer funds annually on a Northern Border Alliance program. The program would engage local, county and state police in the work of border patrol and immigration enforcement along our 58-mile border with Canada, and anywhere within 25 miles of that border. Even though state officials do not appear to have any data to justify this narrative and the corresponding expense, Commissioner of Safety Robert Quinn traveled to Washington, D.C., to testify that our state is part of a “northern border crisis.”

Maggie Fogarty is New Hampshire program director for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and lives in Dover. Grace Kindeke is program coordinator for AFSC’s state program and lives in Manchester.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…

Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…

Tuesday, March 28, 2023