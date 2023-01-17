IN THE WEEKS before the holidays, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The U.S. Senate was voting on a budget proposal, trying to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. An amendment was put forward that would extend Title 42 — the Trump-era order that used the COVID-19 pandemic to subvert international law and to deny vulnerable people the right to seek asylum in the United States. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan both voted for it.
Despite the votes of our senators, we are relieved that the measure failed to pass.
For the past three years, Title 42 has blocked hundreds of thousands of (mostly Black and Brown) migrants from seeking asylum in the country. Title 42 is not part of immigration law; it was thinly justified as a public health measure in response to the pandemic even though medical professionals, public health experts, the CDC itself and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court have repeatedly stated it does not have actual public health benefits.
Though this amendment was ultimately defeated, Hassan and Shaheen are part of a larger trend in both parties to prioritize a cruel, expensive, and myopic approach to people coming to the United States. In early January 2023, two years into his term, President Joe Biden traveled to the border and further threatened the rights and lives of asylum seekers and other migrants by expanding the categories of migrants who are subject to Title 42, imposing numerous additional barriers, and increasing the discretionary powers of border patrol agencies despite their documented abuse of migrants, misuse of public funds, and lack of transparency.
This is terrible news for people who are stranded in cold weather and dangerous conditions on the other side of the U.S.- Mexico border. It is also terrible news for the people of New Hampshire. We have seen an alarming uptick in the number of immigrants being detained at the Strafford County jail (New Hampshire’s immigrant detention center). Members of our community spent the holidays without family members because they lost loved ones to COVID-19, or addiction, or lack of health care or lack of housing. Others spent the holiday without family because their loved ones are stuck on the other side of the border. Instead of listening and responding to these needs, our senators voted for a budget that contained billions of dollars for immigration enforcement agencies but eliminated protections for young immigrants and cut funding for essential services, including much-needed resources for a truly humane and orderly immigration process.
Thousands of Granite Staters are without homes. Our schools are underfunded and our people are funneled into prisons, jails, and detention centers rather than getting the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Militarizing our borders and turning away those seeking safety or a better life hurts everyone. Instead, we need to welcome migrants and invest in the services all of us need to thrive. New Hampshire already has a strong network to welcome and care for asylum seekers, which is in line with our values.
The federal government knows how to do this too — when they want to. The humanitarian crisis is due to decades of inaction and systemic disinvestment by our congressional leaders. Since the war in Ukraine began, more than 82,000 Ukrainians have been able to come and have been processed humanely. We need to extend the same welcome to those fleeing violence from Haiti, Central and South America, and Africa.
The stark racism of U.S. immigration policies is undeniable. As we remember Martin Luther King Jr., we are called to reflect on his words:
“Now let us rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful, struggle for a new world. This is the calling of the [children] of God...[who] wait eagerly for our response. Shall we say the odds are too great? Shall we tell them the struggle is too hard? Will our message be that the forces of American life militate against their arrival as full [people], and we send our deepest regrets? Or will there be another message — of longing, of hope, of solidarity with their yearnings, of commitment to their cause…”
Dr. King’s words ring as true today as they did in 1967. Will we continue to turn our backs on the people of the world, on the harms caused by war and economic violence by our own governments, and on the people who have traveled long and dangerous routes simply to seek a better life? Or will we build on Dr. King’s vision to stand strong together to demand better from our leaders and work to create that new world?
Maggie Fogarty is New Hampshire program director for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). She lives in Dover. Manchester’s Grace Kindeke is the program coordinator for AFSC’s state programs and winner of this year’s Martin Luther King Award.
RYAN TERRELL’s op-ed, “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded”, represents a master class in gaslighting, as he attempts to shift the discussion from improving student academic outcomes to increasing teacher pay. Let’s be clear, we all believe teachers deserve higher pay, but …
SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…
WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we understand the importance of families who make up our Granite State communities, which is why our Senate Republican Caucus has made them the focus of our agenda for 2023. We’re going above and beyond simply passing a fiscally responsible budget with no new taxes — our ag…
WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…
IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…
I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…