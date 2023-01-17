IN THE WEEKS before the holidays, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The U.S. Senate was voting on a budget proposal, trying to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. An amendment was put forward that would extend Title 42 — the Trump-era order that used the COVID-19 pandemic to subvert international law and to deny vulnerable people the right to seek asylum in the United States. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan both voted for it.

Despite the votes of our senators, we are relieved that the measure failed to pass.

Maggie Fogarty is New Hampshire program director for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). She lives in Dover. Manchester’s Grace Kindeke is the program coordinator for AFSC’s state programs and winner of this year’s Martin Luther King Award.

