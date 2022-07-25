THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Community Behavioral Health Association (CBHA), representing the state’s 10 community mental health centers, joins with our mental health and health care partners in recognizing Lori Shibinette for her service as Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The commissioner recently announced that she will leave at the end of 2022, and Governor Chris Sununu now has the task of finding someone to replace her in leading the state’s largest and most challenging agency.

From day one, Commissioner Shibinette has been laser-focused on getting people who are in a mental health crisis out of hospital emergency rooms and into appropriate and timely mental health care. She has worked to stand up new mobile crisis teams, create a new psychiatric hospital for children, and increase the number of beds available for children and adults. And she has done all of this during the most difficult public health crisis in our lifetimes: the COVID-19 pandemic. It brings to mind how the dancer Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did, but she had to do it backwards and in heels, with incredible purpose, much like our current Commissioner.

Maggie Pritchard is president of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association and chief executive officer of Lakes Region Mental Health Center. She lives in Boscawen.

Thursday, July 21, 2022
Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank,…

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…

Monday, July 18, 2022
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Friday, July 15, 2022
Thursday, July 14, 2022