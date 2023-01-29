IF DEMOCRATS learn any lesson from the 2022 midterm elections, it should be that young voters are the key to the success of our party. All over the country, but especially here in New Hampshire, young voters tipped the scales and sent Democratic candidates up and down the ballot over the finish line and on to victory.

Without students and other young voters in New Hampshire turning out in droves to re-elect Sen. Maggie Hassan last year, she would not be back in Washington and Democrats would not have held on to a U.S. Senate majority. Without young voters sending Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas back to Washington, Democrats in Congress would be in a significantly deeper minority. In 2020, young voters were vital in securing the Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden that sent him to the White House. The young voters of New Hampshire are key to the Democratic Party’s wins on the national level.

President of New Hampshire Young Democrats and former Nashua state Rep. Manny Espitia, President of National High School Democrats Samay Sahu from Nashua, and President of New Hampshire College Democrats Gabriela Rodriguez from Hanover.

