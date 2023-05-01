A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Members of the New Hampshire Legislature have a chance to make it easier for us to keep our loved ones in their homes as they age. They can include money in the budget that will increase the ability of the system to make relatively small investments in home care that can yield big savings from delayed or avoided institutional care.

Marc Lacroix lives in Concord.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).

Monday, April 24, 2023
Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

THE “War on Drugs” has been a colossal failure, costing American taxpayers billions of dollars while failing to curb the supply or demand for illicit drugs. Despite vast resources spent, and the best efforts of law enforcement and public health officials, drug use and addiction rates have sk…

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

IN THE MIDST of weighing a presidential bid, Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order limiting the assessment of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors for state fund investments. Although it is unclear if the new order will have any practical effect, the message it s…

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023
Joe Keefe: Biden protected our pensions

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently issued his first veto since taking office, blocking legislation that would have precluded most U.S. pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including the impacts of climate change. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Steph…