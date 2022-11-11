WE ALL want good health for ourselves and our families. Now is the time to make sure you have a solid foundation for good health and wellness in place, giving you and your family peace of mind heading into the new year.

The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) open enrollment for individual health insurance began Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023 (for coverage that starts Jan. 1, you must enroll by Dec. 15). To ensure you have coverage in 2023, it’s important to start looking now for a plan that meets your family’s needs and your budget.

Maria Proulx is the president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire, which is based in Manchester. Proulx lives in Exeter.

Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…