WE ALL want good health for ourselves and our families. Now is the time to make sure you have a solid foundation for good health and wellness in place, giving you and your family peace of mind heading into the new year.
The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) open enrollment for individual health insurance began Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023 (for coverage that starts Jan. 1, you must enroll by Dec. 15). To ensure you have coverage in 2023, it’s important to start looking now for a plan that meets your family’s needs and your budget.
Further, the federal public health emergency, which extended eligibility for Medicaid health plans, is expected to end sometime in 2023. Those who lose eligibility for Medicaid next year will need coverage and an ACA individual plan could fulfill that need.
Taking the time to understand your health insurance options can help create a path to better health and wellness, and potentially save you thousands of dollars. There are a few things to remember when shopping for a benefits plan.
First, there are many options available at various price points, so make sure you take time to find a plan that is right for you. Second, you do not have to go it alone. There is plenty of assistance available, from health insurance navigators to brokers to your current or prospective insurance carrier, all ready to assist you. Third, even if your current insurance carrier continues to offer ACA plans, offerings can change from year to year, which is another reason to take time to understand all of your options.
It is important to remember that ACA health plans cover essential benefits, including emergency services, prescription drugs, and pediatric services. ACA plans also cover preventive health services at no cost to the member. This means consumers pay nothing for important services such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and regular check-ups. This is critical because many potentially life-threatening health issues can often be prevented or better managed through these early detection screenings.
If you think selecting a health plan can feel like a daunting task, please do not let that stop you from choosing health coverage. Help is out there.
Healthcare.gov is a great resource with information about the ACA and how you can choose a plan. The ACA uses metal levels (Gold, Silver, and Bronze) to categorize plans based on pricing levels. Gold plans have the most robust benefits and thus higher premium costs because they have lower out-of-pocket expenses for the consumer; Bronze plans have lower premium costs but typically higher cost shares. Here in New Hampshire, the federal Individual Marketplace (healthcare.gov) is where you can compare and select an individual health plan based on the county where you live. And you can always reach out to your current or prospective insurer for guidance before deciding.
With the cost of food, gas, and utilities rising, many Granite Staters are feeling financial pressure and must make tough decisions. Choosing to forgo health coverage should not be one of them. Do not assume health insurance will add financial pressure because health insurance may be more affordable than you think — and having coverage will help you stay healthier and save money in the long run. The recent Inflation Reduction Act enhanced federal subsidies through 2025 to help keep costs down for those buying plans on the health exchange, making high quality plans very affordable. And if you have not qualified previously for a subsidy, check again as your circumstances may have changed and you might now qualify.
As we have been for the last 80 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire is here to help answer any questions you might have about choosing the best plan for you. Take action now and take control of your health.
Maria Proulx is the president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire, which is based in Manchester. Proulx lives in Exeter.
