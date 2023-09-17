THE AUTHORITARIAN impulse now plaguing American society is not a cause, but rather a symptom of an underlying problem. For more than 40 years the people of the United States have been receiving less and less of what should be considered our birthright: access to the real fruits of democracy. That means people determine for ourselves — through our elected representatives — the policies that affect our daily lives. That is the democratic ideal: that the needs of the people are fulfilled because the will of the people is sacrosanct.
Today, however, as often as not America does not work that way. The democratic ideal lay in tatters as our legislators place the will of their donors before the health, safety and wellbeing of their constituents. Corporate money dominates our government to such an extent that for all intents and purposes it drowns out the will of the people. We function now not as a thriving democracy but as an oligarchy. A government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is indeed “perishing from the earth” — and on our watch! It has been replaced by a government “of the corporations, by the corporations, and for the corporations.” And the people are starting to figure this out.
The worst enemy of democracy is not Donald Trump; the worst enemy of democracy is corporate greed. Corporate greed laid the foundation for a world in which ideas such as Trump’s are thought by anyone to be attractive.
People aren’t attracted to authoritarians as long as democracy is doing what it is meant to do: provide what in our Declaration of Independence are referred to as the “inalienable rights” of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
According to the Declaration, governments are instituted to secure these rights. But with half of all Granite Staters food insecure, is our democratic government doing its job? Isn’t having enough food to eat a requisite for a life in which happiness can be pursued?
And is the hungry person truly free? In the words of President Franklin Roosevelt, a necessitous man is not a free man.
Democrats looking to win in 2024 by making Donald Trump (or any Republican for that matter) an obsessive target are missing the mark. The way to win in 2024 is by providing the American people a compelling alternative to what the GOP is selling. That is why my 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights is the right agenda for this moment: a compendium of positions that most Republicans and Democrats would agree with, and all of which are considered moderate positions in every other advanced democracy.
My agenda is the winning one for Democrats in 2024 because it offers the means to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in America today: universal health care, tuition free college and tech school, free child care, paid family leave, guaranteed housing, guaranteed sick pay and a guaranteed living wage.
The reason such things are not available to us now is not because they are complicated, or because they cost too much, as status quo politicians would have us believe. We don’t have those things now because our government is corrupt. If the short-term profit maximization of huge corporate entities was not placed above the will and the needs of the people, then we would not have the highest poverty rate of any advanced democracy, there would not be one in four Americans living with medical debt, over a million Americans would not be rationing their insulin, there would not be 600,000 homeless people, the minimum wage would not be $7.25 an hour, and a sense of hopelessness and despair would not be running rampant through the lives of so many of our fellow citizens.
The American dream used to be to own one’s own home with a picket fence; today, for millions of Americans, the dream is to get out of debt before they die.
It’s significant to remember that in the 1970s the average American worker had decent benefits and could afford a car, a house, a yearly vacation, one member of a couple could stay home with the kids if the couple chose that, and they could afford to send their kids to college. To young people today, such a description sounds like a fairy tale. And in their experience, the Democratic Party hasn’t done much more than Republicans to bring such a dream to fruition.
It’s time for a huge change in America, and that change will come not from someone who represents the political status quo. It will come from someone who is here to disrupt the status quo; someone who rejects the economic tyranny of corporate greed as well as the political shenanigans that enable it. The way to save and protect our democracy is for our democracy to so provide for our people that there is no reason to look elsewhere for hope.
Marianne Williamson is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president in the New Hampshire primary. She lives in Washington, DC.
