HATE SPEECH should have no place in a civil society. But “should have” is aspirational. The reality is that hate speech is increasingly part of public discourse. My perception, which I readily admit might be skewed by my age, is that social media makes it easier for people to communicate hateful, hostile thoughts without thinking about those on the receiving end.

Recently, I was attacked in social media by friends and colleagues who thought that I should have spoken out to demand that a newly elected legislator who spewed hateful anti-Semitic language be removed from office.

Her post was shocking and offensive. But it is more complicated than that. She was elected by her constituents to represent them. Where is the line between protected political speech and shouting fire in a crowded theater? If I demanded her resignation for her behavior, who else might demand the resignation of others for speaking out on issues with which they do not agree?

Trying to light a candle rather than curse the darkness, I determined to use the resources that were available to me. With some of my colleagues, including Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, we chose to use the institutions of the legislature to address the problem.

Therefore, on December 16, at the first Rules Committee meeting of the new legislature, we asked that the rules be suspended as to permit the late drafting of a bill, the purpose of which is as follows: Hate speech, bullying and intimidation — including engaging in harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, race, creed, color, age, marital status, physical or mental disability or national origin — is not proper and appropriate for a legislator and subject to the same complaint process and range of sanctions as other ethics violations.

The committee, voting 5-4 along party lines, refused to allow the bill to proceed. I was saddened, dismayed, and even shocked. What we proposed — rather than an “off with your head” approach, rather than a partisan attack — was to follow an established process under which, after passage of the proposed legislation, we could legitimately hold members accountable for unacceptable behavior.

The Rules Committee made other decisions: refusing to require training and education to address sexual harassment and unconscious bias, refusing to limit weapons on the floor of the House as well as alcohol and other illegal substances. But I believe that the decision to prohibit a bill to be drafted that would then go through the legislative process — and ultimately before the members of the House and the Senate — has to be construed as an endorsement of the very behavior that we believe should be subject to review by the Legislature following established procedure.

Rep. Marjorie Smith, a Democrat, lives in Durham.

Sunday, December 20, 2020
+2
Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better
Op-eds

Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better

ONE OF US is a veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably serving in the U.S. Army for three years. One of us had the honor to serve veterans, fighting for their housing and veterans benefits rights for about a decade as a legal aid attorney. We both served in leadership during the last legislati…

Friday, December 18, 2020
Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget
Op-eds

Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget

DURING CHALLENGING times like these, the smartest, most enduring investment New Hampshire can make is in the health and wellness of its people. Ensuring the well-being of all Granite Staters will yield profits to our society that are far greater than the price tag. The return is a New Hampsh…

Thursday, December 17, 2020
+2
Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help
Op-eds

Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help

LET’S BE CLEAR: Time is running out for small businesses like ours and unless Congress acts immediately to provide emergency relief, Main Streets across America — including in our towns of Moultonborough, Keene and Manchester — might as well hang up giant “Out of Business” signs come January.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas
Op-eds

Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas

EACH YEAR in mid-December our dear friend Martha drives up from Rhode Island to bake cookies with my wife. Martha and JoAnn have been baking Christmas cookies for 25 years. I consider them to be the John Lennon and Paul McCartney of holiday cookie-baking. They spend four days making hundreds…

Monday, December 14, 2020
Op-eds

Elijah Niemi: The real cost of climate change

WHETHER YOU like it or not, climate change is real and is beginning to show its effects on the human race. The alarming issue, however, is how quickly these effects are being shown. According to scientists, and backed by data, the trends in climate change are happening on a much faster scale…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party

  • Updated

THIS PAST WEEKEND would have marked the 35th Annual “Top o’ the Hill” Holiday Party in my hometown of Somersworth. It’s a tradition, started by neighbors and carried on by my parents, with a simple premise. Flyer every house, every door, in the neighborhood. No matter which street, or apartm…

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Tuesday, December 08, 2020