GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has spent four months focusing his attention on trying to guide the state through a frightening and challenging pandemic. This struggle is by no means over, but now some of his energy must be directed to reviewing the work of the legislature.

In 2019, the governor set an all-time — but not necessarily admirable — record by vetoing 57 bills that had been sponsored primarily by, and passed by a bi-partisan majority of the New Hampshire House and Senate.

In honor of the possible start of major league baseball, I think it is timely to quote the distinguished wordsmith Yogi Berra. Even though he never played for my team, his acknowledgement of déjà vu all over again could not be more relevant. Many of the bills the governor vetoed last year have come back, supported again by Republican and Democratic legislators and by an overwhelming percentage of New Hampshire voters.

HB 1665 establishing an independent redistricting commission began as an identical bill to one the governor vetoed last year. The House Election Committee reviewed the governor’s veto message and then amended the bill to address every concern.

Gerrymandering is the drawing of political boundary lines to help one party and hurt the other. It is the practice of empowering politicians to determine which voters will have the chance to vote for them, rather than the voters being able to determine what politicians to vote for.

The U.S. Constitution, supported by New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions, says that districts have to be evenly divided by the number of people in each district. It doesn’t address who those voters are. Under the practice of gerrymandering, district lines can be drawn to favor one party or another, or citizens of one race or cultural identity or another.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a 5-4 vote, decided that drawing district lines to benefit one political party over another was not something for the federal courts to decide. The majority did not say that the process was constitutional. They said only that it was not an issue for the federal courts.

Justice Elena Kagan, in a minority opinion, said: “…partisan gerrymandering deprived citizens of the most fundamental of their constitutional rights, the rights to participate equally in the political process…and to choose their political representatives.” She continued: “These gerrymanders enabled politicians to entrench themselves in office as against voters’ preferences. They promoted partisanship above respect for popular will. They encouraged a politics of polarization and dysfunction. If left unchecked, gerrymanders like the ones here may irreparably damage our system of government.”

The U.S. Supreme Court left it to the states to correct these unconscionable violations of voters’ rights. There have been numerous attempts over the years for New Hampshire to rid itself of gerrymandering. Last year was the first time that a bill made it to the governor’s desk. His veto message made inaccurate and unproven statements about the origin and the purpose of the bill. Some of the text came directly from a highly partisan group committed to drawing district lines to favor one political party — his.

None-the-less, acting in good faith, the legislature in 2020 made changes to the bill in an attempt to answer the governor’s stated concerns. Once again, I am the prime sponsor of the bill, and am joined by Republican and Democratic colleagues, including Senator (and former Congressman) Jeb Bradley and Representative (and former state senator and judge) Ned Gordon. We have different political philosophies and represent different political parties. What we do share is a commitment that the voters should choose their representatives and not the other way around.

Within the year, the 2020 U.S. Census will be completed. Every state in the union will have to redraw district lines for local and state elections starting in 2022. These districts will be in effect until the next decennial census in 2030.

As we face challenges unlike any that we have faced in many decades, the time is now for the governor, with pride in and respect for the citizens of New Hampshire, to sign HB 1665 to establish an independent advisory redistricting commission.

Rep. Marjorie Smith, a Democrat, lives in Durham.

