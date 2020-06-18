Mark A. O'Brien: Why we stand for the flag

AS CITIZENS of the United States we stand for our national flag out of respect for what it represents, not as an endorsement of every thought, word or deed of every American who serves under the flag.
By standing for the flag we are proudly proclaiming our support for the ideals behind the flag — freedom, justice, self-sacrifice and honor. People implement those ideals and since we are all weak the implementation has suffered, and at times greatly suffered, but the ideals are not discredited by our failure to implement them.
Flags are banners, they are to be seen and used as points to rally around, not physical reminders of all our human weaknesses. Despite our short comings, the flag symbolizes (and thus acts as a reminder of) those ideals that became the foundation upon which the nation was founded.
While strongly serving as a symbol of those ideals eloquently proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, the flag emotionally connects us to the enormous sacrifice Americans have made in blood and treasure throughout her two plus centuries. Those sacrifices in blood freed the slaves, liberated Europe and stopped the spread of communism. The sacrifice in treasure has fed the starving, cured the sick and housed the homeless of millions around the world without any expectation of anything in return.
This “American Experiment” in self government, based on limited and enumerated powers of the state and the sovereignty of the people, became and continues to be the envy of the world. This American Experiment is captured in the flag. The flag’s symbolism lifts us up and encourages us to do more, to do better, to help others and to rally when all around us looks bleak. Examples abound, think of her flying over Fort McHenry, Missionary Ridge, Iwo Jima, or the World Trade Center crater.
The flag not only lifts us when we are low but it also fills us with pride when we see her flying at times of extraordinary accomplishments. For those old enough to remember, think of Neal Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting her on the moon.
Of course a flag can represent evil and be a symbol of hatred, repression and fear. The Swatstika and the Hammer and Sickle are two such abominations, but the Stars and Stripes offers no such image to the overwhelming majority of Americans. So we stand, and stand proudly, as she is raised or paraded before us, not as ignorant followers blindly obedient to an insidious evil hidden in that flag, but as a people who recognize that our flag represents mans’ best hope for a future wherein the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness will be achieved and enjoyed by all Americans.
To those Americans who see in our flag injustice and oppression, your eyes deceive you for those sins are not in the flag but in all of us imperfect people. Allegiance to the flag will move us all toward her ideals and away from our human frailties.
This is a time that demands more respect for each other and for those ideals and symbols that speak to the “better angels of our nature.”