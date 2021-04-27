IN A RECENT op-ed John Gage and Mark Reynolds raised the specter of catastrophic climate change to argue for a carbon tax, citing damages from weather and wildfires in 2020. But theirs is a specious argument that ignores actual climate data. No climate catastrophe is imminent.
To be clear, climate change is real and is largely due to carbon dioxide emissions from human activities. It does present problems. Sea levels are rising at an accelerating rate and polar icecaps are melting. Precipitation patterns are changing. Winters have been getting warmer, although snowfall in southern New Hampshire has actually been increasing. But these changes have been small. We do need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but we have time. Low cost, growth-stimulating technological solutions such as Allam-cycle natural gas and advanced nuclear power plants and linear motor transportation systems are rapidly emerging. Policies that have adverse economic consequences, like a carbon tax, are not needed.
As one example, average sea levels have risen by approximately 10 inches over the last 150 years. Extrapolating the trend at the observed rate of acceleration, we can expect a further rise in sea levels of about a foot, give or take a few inches, by 2100. To put this in perspective, sea levels typically rise and fall by several feet every day between high and low tide. The problems a one-foot sea-level rise will create are manageable; just ask the Dutch. Coastal cities will not have to be evacuated.
Gage and Reynolds suggest that hurricanes are increasing in strength and number and are intensifying more rapidly. This is simply untrue. Although there were 30 named storms in 2020, change cannot be measured by a single season. The National Hurricane Center has reconstructed the history of all identified Atlantic tropical cyclones at 6-hour intervals from 1851 to 2019, and all identified Eastern Pacific storms from 1949 to 2019. This data, with over 80,000 wind-speed estimates, can be used to calculate the time-averaged strength of each storm over its lifetime, as well as the time-averaged storm strength for each year. Contrary to the claims of climate alarmists, the data show a steady decrease in the time-averaged strength of the storms. This may be due to an undercounting of weak storms in the early data, and may not be real. But the data clearly contradicts the claim that hurricanes are strengthening.
Since 1880 there also has been no statistically-significant increase in the number of storms reaching Category 1 strength or higher. Although in recent years storm numbers have been above average, there have been similar periods in the past — for example, 1949 to 1969 — followed by years of below-average activity.
Similarly, the data does not support the claim that hurricanes are intensifying more rapidly. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in maximum sustained winds of at least 30 knots (34.5 mph) in a 24-hour period. Applying this definition to the historical data, from 1915 to 2019 there was no statistically significant increase in the percentage of storms undergoing rapid intensification, approximately 20% each year on average. In only 4 years, 1930, 1961, 1963 and 1966, was the percentage of rapidly intensifying storms greater than 2 standard deviations above the average.
Gage and Reynolds suggest that New Hampshire’s ski industry is threatened. It isn’t. According to the National Weather Service, average January daily mean temperatures in Manchester and Boston are 24 and 30 degrees, respectively. Average daily temperature in southern New Hampshire is increasing at the rate of about 0.1 degree per year. At that rate, it will take approximately 60 years for our winters to get as warm as Boston’s. There will still be snow and cold, while the mountains will be even colder; snowfall there may even increase because warmer air holds more moisture.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, eliminating U.S. carbon emissions would do little to arrest climate change. China emits more carbon dioxide than the United States and all of Europe combined, and it continues to build hundreds of new coal-burning power plants. The Asia-Pacific region, excluding the former Soviet Union, emits more carbon dioxide than the rest of the world combined. The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia; policies that adversely impact our economy, and thereby our ability to innovate, will only hinder our ability to develop the technologies that are our only hope of enabling the rest of the world to prosper without destabilizing the climate.
Climate change is a serious problem. But in dealing with it we need to heed the maxim of the medical community in treating disease: first, do no harm. Be guided by the facts. Realistically assess the scope of the problem, and adopt policies that effectively address it without causing unintended adverse consequences.