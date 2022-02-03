ONCE AGAIN the push is on for commuter rail. Its proponents mean well. They believe it will stimulate transit-oriented development and create jobs. Unfortunately, they are mistaken.
Some transportation systems can drive economic growth. The Erie Canal stimulated the development of New York City; it reduced travel time from New York to Buffalo from 3 weeks to 8 days and cut shipping costs by 90%. Chicago grew as a railroad nexus. Completion of New York City’s first subway line, the IRT, in 1904, caused property values to rise by 34%. Interstate 87 created nearly $4 billion in added land value along just a 9-mile stretch near Albany, New York. Washington Dulles Airport and the surrounding development have created thousands of jobs in an area previously occupied by cow pastures.
But not all transportation systems do as well. Costs have exceeded benefits for recently constructed urban and commuter rail systems. One study of urban rail systems in California concluded that, although they affected property values and land use, they did not do so consistently or by very much. Another study found that the Manchester, England, Metrolink did not improve property values and may have reduced them.
Author Randall O’Toole in his recent book, “Romance of the Rails”, documented numerous failures of rail systems to live up to proponents’ expectations. According to his book, Atlanta rail construction cost nearly 60% more than forecast, but ridership was about half of forecast. The Washington, D.C. Metro 1962 cost projection was $800 million for a 103-mile system; it was completed in 2001 for $8.8 billion. Planners projected it would carry 1/3 of the region’s commuters, but it has never carried more than 10%, and operating costs have been 3 times greater than projected.
The Baltimore subway cost 60% more than projected, with ridership 40% of forecast. Buffalo’s light rail system cost 50% more than projected, with ridership less than a third of projected. Miami’s system cost twice the projected amount with ridership 40% of projected. Detroit’s system cost 50% above the projection, with ridership just 10% of projected.
In a peer-reviewed paper I published in 2008, I identified several factors that determine the beneficial economic effect of a transportation system, or lack thereof. Growth drivers include high speed, rapid acceleration, high capacity, frequent service, nonstop travel and low fares. For systems that drove economic growth, the combination of these factors provided a quantum leap over the previously existing transportation network. For the failed rail systems documented in O’Toole’s book, they did not.
In a nutshell, to be a growth driver, a transportation system must dramatically reduce door-to-door travel times for large numbers of people over a wide geographic area. Commuter rail between Manchester and Boston would lack the characteristics that drive growth, and would not improve door-to-door travel times. There is no reason to expect it would perform any better than the other failed rail systems.
This is an unavoidable consequence of basic high school physics. For both cars and trains, propulsion and braking depend on friction. For a train, the friction is between steel wheels and steel rails; it is low. For a car, friction between rubber tires and the road is high. Since friction dissipates energy, trains are more energy-efficient than cars, but cars can accelerate and brake much faster. A bullet train capable of exceeding 200 mph would accelerate and brake so slowly that its average speed between stations 10 miles apart would be no greater than that of a car on a freeway.
What would work? Commuter rail advocates would do better to consider linear motor rail, in which propulsion and braking do not depend on friction. Instead, they are provided by electromagnetic forces, which can accelerate vehicles as rapidly as a jet plane. Linear motors are proven technology in widespread use for a variety of applications including transportation systems. Although linear motor rail cars would ride on wheels on rail tracks, the wheels would merely provide support and guidance. A linear motor rail system would be centrally controlled, reducing operating costs while increasing capacity, permitting 24-hour service many times per hour. Average speeds around 200 mph would dramatically reduce travel times. Offline stations could enable nonstop service between any pair of stations, which could be 5 to 10 miles apart. Efficient, all-electric operation could reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And perhaps best of all, cars carrying heavy freight could move on the same tracks as passenger vehicles, at the same speed, without conflict. Revenue from freight and real estate development could minimize passenger fares and avoid need for taxpayer subsidies.
The recently passed infrastructure bill makes available grants that might finance development of a capitol corridor linear motor rail system that could be extended to Boston, New York and beyond. Our Department of Transportation should pursue this, rather than commuter rail destined for failure.