EDUCATING our youth and young adults is essential for the wellbeing of our Republic. That means our teachers, from kindergarten through college faculty, must be considered a priority when it comes to the decision of who gets vaccinated.
The pandemic has introduced added complications to an already complex educational framework. I am grateful to all of our educators across the country who are making the effort to provide a meaningful educational experience for students, no matter the conditions.
However, the need for in-person learning between a teacher and student is evident. Many parents and teachers are seeing and experiencing the disastrous effects of remote learning on our students of all ages. Research and reasons are being reported in our state and around the nation as to why this is so. Our teachers need to be vaccinated to help right the ship for our students.
It’s my understanding that in New Hampshire, K-12 educators are a part of the next group of folks, prioritized after the elderly and frontline workers. That’s great, but why are teachers who work with students at community colleges and universities not also a priority in any way shape or form?
College students and their instructors are as important to the wellbeing of our state as our younger students and their instructors. College students are also experiencing the negative effects of not having in-person contact, as is indicated by the drops in enrollment and retention across our community and university college populations.
Those issues don’t even touch on the studies that show young adults being more depressed, even contemplating suicide more often in relation to the pandemic. Also, many of the students who attend college in New Hampshire are from out of state. With remote learning becoming more pervasive, they have little incentive to stay at our great schools, less incentive to vacation here, and less incentive to perhaps eventually live here with a family.
In addition, young adults see some of the highest rates of COVID-19 incidence, putting middle-aged faculty and staff at greater risk without a vaccine. Thus, it makes sense on an economic, educational, mental health, and medical front to vaccinate our college educators to help support our state and her students. Many college instructors have already taken on the risk to teach in person (and continue to do so). These folks are doing this for the greater good of our people and ought to be supported by our state leaders by being a priority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.
Our republic and democracy are only as solid as the citizens who can substantively participate. It’s why the great patriot President John Adams from down the road in Massachusetts (along with many other Founding Fathers) emphasized public education as a necessity for a strong republic. Based on all of the reasons shared, I’m asking our state leadership to reconsider their decision and reprioritize educators at all levels for the common good of our people.