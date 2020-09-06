EACH YEAR on Labor Day, we celebrate and honor the people who do the work in our communities and those in our history who have contributed to the struggle of labor. But this year there are no picnics, parades, or celebrations, as working families hold their breath hoping for the best. Job loss is at a record high and uncertainty penetrates every corner of our lives.
But on this Labor Day, as difficult as it is, there are reasons to be hopeful.
In a recent interview, a young mother described the difficult time she was having managing her life and that of her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her story is not unlike others across our country and in New Hampshire, as families wrestle with the many challenges that have been brought forth by the global crisis. At the end of the interview, her voice cracking with emotion, she expressed her sense of responsibility to our broader community and used the word solidarity.
For those of us in the labor movement, it is a familiar word long spoken in union halls and on picket lines. It is the acknowledgement of a connection, a commitment we make to each other, a bond that binds and supports us through struggle.
With that one word, this strong and thoughtful woman signaled to us all she is her “sisters and brothers’ keeper,” and her decisions are mindful of this responsibility.
In every corner of this country and around the world we are witnessing the meaning of the word solidarity. In hospitals, doctors, nurses, and thousands of people in the healthcare field put aside their own safety and joined the line. The bus drivers, utility workers, state employees, police, firefighters, delivery services and postal workers joined the line. Essential workers everywhere, in supermarkets, meat packing plants and the fields where we grow our food joined the line. Day by day, one person at a time, the line got stronger and the connection deeper.
In city after city, bells would ring out and music would fill the air to support workers. Bags would be packed with food, and restaurants would fire up the grill to feed the hungry and millions of displaced workers. It is, by every measure, the greatest example of solidarity I will see in my lifetime.
With this in mind and at a time this pivotal, we must seize on this opportunity to move forward in a new direction. This crisis has exposed the underpinnings of a broken system of work. Too many people work from “sunup to sundown” trying to piece together enough to survive. They are caught in a system that uses them up and spits them out.
Major corporations have little regard for the worker and fail to acknowledge the consequences of their business model on working class people and the communities in which they live.
Behind Walmart and Amazon’s recent surge in profits are thousands of workers risking sickness and death every day for wages that cannot sustain their families. While the Walton’s and Jeff Bezos drown in profits, their workers stand in food lines and face economic ruin.
Major corporations’ response to this growing divide is to launch an all-out attack on the labor movement and use economic power to silence the collective voices of workers everywhere. Instead of rewarding workers for putting themselves in harm’s way to perform valuable labor, they stuff their pockets, buy political influence, and live lavish lifestyles, which their workers can only dream about.
Walmart claims to be making progress and increasing wages but does not report on thousands of part-time workers’ pay and benefits. But even with the reported wage for full-time employees at $14.26 per hour, it falls far short of the living wage a family in New Hampshire needs to realistically survive.
But more importantly, workers should not have to stand by and wait for Walmart or Amazon to give them their fair share. Rather, they should be able to raise their voices and demand a “fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work.”
Poet James Oppenheim, writing about the Bread and Roses Strike led by thousands of working women in Lawrence, Mass., in 1912, penned these words “... Our days shall not be sweated from birth until life closes — Hearts starve as well as bodies: Give us Bread, but give us Roses …”
So, on this Labor Day 2020, let us join with people from across the country and around the world to acknowledge we are bound together in common purpose, and say with a united voice, “Solidarity forever.”