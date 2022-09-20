MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, or help with feeding, dressing, medication management and other activities of daily living.
Our state’s system of 10 nonprofit regional area agencies helps people with disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. We and our partner agencies employ thousands of people in direct care positions to provide the one-on-one support that helps citizens with disabilities reach their potential to become valued and participating members of their communities.
Our employees who provide one-on-one support are known as Direct Support Professionals. They come from all walks of life, diverse backgrounds and range in age from 17 to 75.
Their work is complex and goes well beyond caregiving, requiring skills including independent problem solving, decision making, behavioral assessment and prevention, medication administration, health and allied health treatment, teaching new skills, crisis prevention and intervention and more. They serve as coaches, mentors and friends.
People with disabilities may have to work harder to achieve different things and the job of a Direct Support Professional helps them reach their goals. While they may not be highly compensated, there’s magic in the work they do. The reward they receive from their service is tremendous — and humbling.
You may have seen one at work, perhaps coaching a member of the janitorial staff at your local YMCA or working with a new employee at your local supermarket. These professionals are called job coaches.
The scope of jobs that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities hold is much wider than what people believe. With help getting their foot in the door with a job coach, they have the chance to become a contributing member of the community, have responsibility, be part of a team, earn a paycheck and enjoy independence. Just like you and me.
Living a good life and accomplishing goals means different things to different people. A job might not be within reach of everyone, but some other objective might be.
One area agency client, a woman who uses a power wheelchair, had never been to the beach and had never felt the ocean. She very much wanted to do that.
The staff members who supported her were not sure how they were going to get her in the water because of the power wheelchair, but decided to give it a try and drove her to the beach.
In talking with the lifeguards, they discovered that they had an accessible wheelchair on site. The next thing they knew, a group of lifeguards got together to assist the woman into the chair and wheel her out into the ocean to feel the saltwater for the first time.
As our staff member said, “Something extraordinary happened that day. Every person who was there was changed for the better.”
While not every day is like that, that staff member has now been with her agency for 16 years. She began her career in direct support and is now the senior director of residential and nursing services.
There are many opportunities for career advancement in this field. In fact, I’m CEO of Pathways of the River Valley, the area agency serving Sullivan and lower Grafton counties, and I began my career as a direct support professional.
If you read this and are someone with a kind heart who wants to help others, a job in direct support might be rewarding for you too.
It’s rewarding to help someone have a good life. There’s magic in the work we do.
Mark Mills is CEO of Pathways of the River Valley, one of New Hampshire’s 10 area agencies that help people with developmental disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. He lives in Newbury.
AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.
HERE IN New Hampshire and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.
THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…
THE HORRIFIC murder of 75-year-old Queen City native Daniel Whitmore by a vagrant provides an opportunity to assess what’s worked and what hasn’t as the city and state try to cope with the opioid crisis and the homeless invasion of Manchester that has come in its wake.
AS THE CHAIR of the board of directors and the associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing again to explain the harm that would be caused if the legislature overturns the Governor’s veto of HB 1131 on September 15th. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s abili…
AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.
WE HAVE spent our entire careers ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. As Nelson Mandela said in 1995, “[t]here can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. “
THE N.H. Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin by means of a standing order. We urge members …
IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.