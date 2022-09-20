MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, or help with feeding, dressing, medication management and other activities of daily living.

Our state’s system of 10 nonprofit regional area agencies helps people with disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. We and our partner agencies employ thousands of people in direct care positions to provide the one-on-one support that helps citizens with disabilities reach their potential to become valued and participating members of their communities.

Mark Mills is CEO of Pathways of the River Valley, one of New Hampshire’s 10 area agencies that help people with developmental disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. He lives in Newbury.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.