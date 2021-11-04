IN LATE SEPTEMBER, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) proposed a bill that would mandate all passengers on commercial airplanes either be vaccinated against COVID-19, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or present proof of prior COVID-19 infection. She said, “Ensuring that air travelers protect themselves and their destination communities from this disease is critical to prevent the next surge, particularly if we confront new, more virulent variants of COVID-19.”
This bill is being proposed at a time of other emerging mandates. Health care providers, private-sector workers, and state employees must choose between getting vaccinated or losing their jobs.
Certainly, the benefits of getting the shot far outweigh the risks. The question at hand is what kind of precedent does this set? Will these state-sponsored vaccine mandates pave the way for future state control of Americans’ health? How will this impact the social climate in our nation?
In America, the conservative-liberal divide is at its greatest extent in over a century. Over the past several years, internal conflict has been brewing over abortion rights, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement, and gun control. In 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought social tensions to a whole new level. Those who identified with the liberal values voiced tended to support state-sponsored restrictions on Americans in the name of “flattening the curve” and “stopping the spread,” while those who were conservative opposed such restrictions as they threatened the rights and liberties of the individual.
Along with confirming these attitudes, the Pew Research Center has shown that the divergence in opinions regarding COVID-19 restrictions between liberals and conservatives is greatest in the United States when compared to other developed nations.
Certainly having over 700,000 dead from the virus has had a profound impact on our nation, but consider the other dystopian aspects of our society over the past 18 months. Parents being arrested for playing with their children in the park, capitals being raided by those opposed to public health measures, thousands losing their jobs over vaccine mandates, and school board meetings sustaining a verbal blitzkrieg by disgruntled parents.
Is this the society we wish to live in?
With a pandemic that is just as much political as it is health-related, compromise is the most effective path towards unifying the two sides of our society and making progress in the pandemic. I propose one such compromise. Effective until the end of the pandemic, Congress should pass Senator Feinstein’s bill into law so long as they are also willing to add a clause that ends President Joe Biden’s national mask mandate in travel hubs.
While Congressional efforts to override presidential executive orders are tenuous ordeals, it would be in President Biden’s best interest to support this bill when it comes to making genuine strides in public health and bridging the social divide.
Masks are another element of the division in the United States. They can reduce the spread of COVID-19, but only to an extent. But how effective is masking people on planes? How many people around you are actually wearing their mask properly? What is the point of requiring them on flights if one only wears them less than 50% of the time because of consuming food and beverage? If we genuinely cared about slowing the spread, gators, bandanas, and cloth masks would not be acceptable face coverings. Instead, we would mandate all passengers wear N95 masks. There is no longer a severe PPE shortage, and if you can afford a plane ticket, you can afford to buy a box of N95s.
Rather, the mask mandate seems more of a symbolic gesture to perpetuate the semblance of social cohesion than a pragmatic one to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19. If health experts had to choose between a mask mandate and a vaccination/testing mandate, I predict most would prefer the latter.
Consider some important points regarding this compromise. This law would neither prohibit airlines from enforcing their own mask mandates, nor prevent passengers from masking on their own volition.
My ultimate message to Democrat and Republican lawmakers alike is simple: if you want progress, if you want unity, you must be willing to make concessions. Give a little to get a little. Mutual respect and compromise are the only way to avoid imminent and undesirable social conflict. For all we know, the mask-vaccine tradeoff may be a stepping stone for lawmakers wishing to pass more effective public health measures.