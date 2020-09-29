WHY ARE SO MANY physicians a part of Doctors for Biden? Because we respect truth, medical science and the importance of quick, informed action in the face of a life-threatening foe.
President Donald Trump was thoroughly briefed on the danger COVID-19 posed to the American people. His own national security advisor told him “This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.” He understood how contagious this virus is, saying on tape: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. It is also more deadly than even your strenuous flu. This is deadly stuff.”
But to the American people, he said just the opposite, that it was no worse than the seasonal flu. Again on tape, he admitted: “I wanted to always play it down.”
Imagine if your doctor did that. Imagine if they knew that you had lung cancer, but didn’t tell you because they didn’t want you to panic.
As doctors, we know how to have difficult conversations with our patients. We know our patients do best when they have accurate information and that most people, given the facts, will make decisions to protect their own lives.
President Trump did not have this confidence in the American people. He deliberately withheld vital public health information while undermining the very doctors he had appointed to lead the country through this crisis. He told us the virus would just “go away.” He told us masks weren’t necessary and for months he pointedly refused to wear one himself. Even now, he holds massive rallies to bolster his election campaign in spite of repeated warnings from doctors that such events increase the risk of spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, more than 200,000 Americans have died and 6.5 million have contracted the disease. The economy is in tatters, education is at a standstill and America’s reputation has diminished throughout the world.
When the Ebola epidemic spread through West Africa, overwhelming public health systems and threatening to cross more borders, the Obama–Biden administration mobilized immediately, spearheading the formation of an international coalition that built hospitals and rapid-testing labs throughout West Africa.
It was a spellbinding fight to the finish and in the end, science won. The Obama-Biden administration understood that where a virus is concerned, no wall can protect us. They recognized that money spent in West Africa was not “charity” but an investment in the safety of the entire world.
The Obama-Biden leadership on Ebola was swift and decisive. It will be remembered, unlike COVID-19, as the crisis that didn’t happen. That meant quiet, hard, thankless work, the avoidance of drama and constant reference to the best possible scientific evidence.
The Obama-Biden administration gave credit for the Ebola success to the men and women who worked long hours at great personal risk to save the lives of people they would never meet. They understood that as Americans we are at our best when we unite, rising above individual differences, to address enormous challenges as one country.
In medicine we work in teams: medical assistants, nurses, dietitians, therapists, technicians, pharmacists, psychologists, researchers, and medical doctors. Each one of us has a crucial role. No one is expendable. In hospitals and clinics across the country, we work together in teams. And we listen to the advice each team member offers because that’s in the best interests of the health and well-being of our patients.
For the health and well-being of our nation, we need a president who knows how to seek advice, a president who listens.
Nobody knows everything — whether about medicine, the economy, the arms race, foreign policy or any of the hundreds of issues a president has to deal with in the course of their term. Good leaders are secure enough to seek out and listen to the best possible advice from a range of experts and then have the discernment and the courage to make the best decision for the American people.
Joe Biden has a proven record of listening. As demonstrated by his role in the Ebola crisis, he will work with medical experts to end this terrible pandemic and its consequences. With the leadership of Joe Biden, our children will return to schools and our businesses will once again flourish.