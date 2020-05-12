AS WE cope with the fallout from COVID-19 and the economy carefully reopens, it is only fair to the American people who have lost their lives and livelihoods as a result of the horrible disease that we hold the governments and institutions responsible for its unchecked spread.
Despite our hyper-partisan environment, this issue should be politics free and common sense.
The Communist Party of China provided false reports of infections and deaths while they actively covered up the outbreak, along with help from the World Health Organization (WHO). It is imperative for our safety and our national security that we hold China accountable and break our over dependence on the communist country.
Here’s how we do it:
First, we need to ensure that China never has control over the manufacturing of vital products ever again. We need legislation that immediately incentivizes the repatriation of important pharmaceutical, agricultural, and defense manufacturing back to our shores. At the same time, we should also focus on supporting our small businesses — many of which were devastated by COVID-related closures. Instead of “Made in China,” let’s prioritize products made right here in New Hampshire.
Second, it is only right that China pay reparations to U.S. citizens for damages caused by the outbreak. Americans should be able to sue China as they would any other wrongdoer in U.S. courts where they can seek to be made whole again from this preventable tragedy.
Certainly, if an American entity caused this type of damage, they would be held accountable. U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw from Texas is currently working on legislation of this kind. We should support all efforts to restore the American economy, and particularly those that don’t further burden the U.S. taxpayer or future generations of Americans.
Finally, America should work with our allies to rid the World Health Organization (WHO) of undue Chinese influence and manipulation. From fighting global pandemics at the U.S. State Department, I know first-hand that the Chinese bought immense control in the organization. The WHO then lent credibility to China’s false assertions about the virus in the critical early days of its spread.
President Donald Trump showed decisive leadership when he suspended funding to the WHO pending an investigation. We must understand why they provided political cover for China’s lies regarding the COVID-19 outbreak before they see another dime of taxpayer money.
We will get through this crisis, but when we do, China needs to be held accountable. That’s why I sent a letter to Congressman Chris Pappas last week imploring him to agree to these proposals. I hope leaders from both sides of the aisle can get together on straightforward proposals that will keep America safe.