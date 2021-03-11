NEW HAMPSHIRE law enforcement is a model for the rest of the nation. They train correctly and believe in accountability. Officers across our state show up to work each day, through pandemics and blizzards, to protect our communities. They risk their life every time they put on our uniform. The women and men of our law enforcement community, and the people who depend on them deserve to know that we have their backs. They deserve to know that leaders in Washington care about their safety and security, too.
Unfortunately, instead of standing up for our police, Congress prefers to use our police officers as political punching bags. On last Wednesday night, under the cover of a late-night vote, Nancy Pelosi’s Congress and the radical left once again voted to strip police of qualified immunity — which protects law enforcement and their families from frivolous lawsuits by the criminals they arrest.
Reps. Chris Pappas and Anne Kuster once again joined with their party leadership in support of this at the expense of New Hampshire’s law enforcement. I hope that the Senate rejects this. Fortunately, and despite their usually reliable liberal votes, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have both publicly said they oppose removing this critical protection.
As I campaigned for Congress across our district last year, I heard from police chiefs who were concerned about mass resignations. New Hampshire State Troopers are considering early retirement. Hardworking, honest and just officers are looking into other professions. They don’t want to do this but feel this way because of how Congress politicized their jobs. These are women and men who are willing to risk their lives to give back to their communities doing a job they love, only to feel they can’t because of a bunch of Washington politics.
There has been a call nationally to find ways to improve policing, and in the many conversations I have had with our law enforcement in New Hampshire, they are happy to be at the forefront of that conversation. However, the answer from political and community leaders alike must be how to provide more support and resources for law enforcement to do their job. After all, we have now asked them to be more than just law enforcement officers — they are handling drug overdoses, confronting community mental health challenges, and serving as support counselors.
New Hampshire’s police have been willing and able to accept this new responsibility as the needs of our communities changed — but they need allies in government willing to work with them and not actively undermine them to satisfy an ever more demanding political base.
Qualified immunity protects good police officers. In New Hampshire, bad actors are held accountable. That’s how our officers are trained and that’s what they believe in.
While politicians in Washington have turned their back on law enforcement, Granite Staters know the importance of supporting them in these critical times. That is why I have launched a new petition for Granite Staters to voice their support for law enforcement and send a message to our federal delegation asking them to have their backs too. The petition can be found at BackTheBlueNH.com. We have launched this alongside several leaders in our law enforcement community, who also felt the need to speak up because Washington is letting them down.
Safety in our communities is too important to let the politics of folks like Nancy Pelosi, Chris Pappas and Anne Kuster get in the way. I hope our senators will oppose defunding the police and stripping away critical protections for them to do their jobs — and I hope that citizens will join me in speaking up on these issues.