THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it home: every morning, I wake up to the sound of my one-year-old son, Jack, eager to get out of his crib. When I pick him up and look into his eyes full of wonder and joy, I can’t help but think about whether the America we know — the America we love — will be the same land of opportunity for him that it has been for me.

My dad was a construction worker, working as a diving welder on the construction of the Seabrook Power Plant. His job is what brought us to New Hampshire when I was just two weeks old. It also had us move 13 times as a kid. Sometimes we’d just be put up in a couple of motel rooms with a conjoined door.

Matt Mowers is a small business owner living in Gilford. He is a Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and served as a senior White House advisor in the U.S. Department of State.

Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…

Sunday, September 04, 2022
Saturday, September 03, 2022

Rena Caron: Why I left teaching in New Hampshire

FIRST OFF, my leaving teaching had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had everything to do with the state of education in this country. I want everyone to know what has changed. The teaching of core skills -- such as responsibility for doing work on time, studying for tests, and respect -- …

Friday, September 02, 2022
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Celeste Clark: Your vote can encourage or prevent drug abuse

Celeste Clark: Your vote can encourage or prevent drug abuse

HERE WE GO AGAIN. We have been hearing for the past few months that there is an increase in drug overdoses in our state’s two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester. As bad as the opioid epidemic was in 2015, it is expected to be even worse in the coming months with record deaths expect…

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bill Bennett: Morse will be a strong addition to U.S. Senate

Bill Bennett: Morse will be a strong addition to U.S. Senate

THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some insta…

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Stephen Duprey & Hon. Melanie Levesque: Now for some good news

Stephen Duprey & Hon. Melanie Levesque: Now for some good news

IN A TIME of pressured partisanship and polarization, we have a positive story to tell. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators worked together to find common ground on an issue of utmost importance, one that Americans agree upon: the strengthening of K-12 civics education.

Bob Hatcher: Hassan's bogus abortion ban claim

Bob Hatcher: Hassan's bogus abortion ban claim

IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is …

Monday, August 29, 2022