THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it home: every morning, I wake up to the sound of my one-year-old son, Jack, eager to get out of his crib. When I pick him up and look into his eyes full of wonder and joy, I can’t help but think about whether the America we know — the America we love — will be the same land of opportunity for him that it has been for me.
My dad was a construction worker, working as a diving welder on the construction of the Seabrook Power Plant. His job is what brought us to New Hampshire when I was just two weeks old. It also had us move 13 times as a kid. Sometimes we’d just be put up in a couple of motel rooms with a conjoined door.
Jack may be our own human alarm clock — earlier than we’d like sometimes — but my dad had his own alarm, set for the dead of night, so that he could make it to the job site on time. It was tough work, but he did it to achieve his own piece of the American dream for us.
Unfortunately, that dream is slipping away for too many Americans under President Joe Biden and the blank check that Rep. Chris Pappas and other liberals in Congress have given him.
While gas prices and inflation cripple middle-class families, Biden and Pappas push to end all drilling in America. By contrast, when I served as a senior White House advisor at the State Department, President Donald Trump and I approved the Keystone XL Pipeline that created good-paying American jobs and sent a message that America was open for business — not dependent on thugs in Iran, Russia or Venezuela.
Fentanyl is now the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. More than 100,000 Americans die each year from drug overdoses. These may just be numbers to Joe Biden and Chris Pappas, but for many of us it is all too real.
My mom suffers from her own addiction challenges, and I share the pain, frustration, and concern as so many Granite Staters who just want their loved ones to become healthy again. While we must have options for those who seek recovery, we also must finally get tough on the source of these illicit drugs.
I’m the only candidate running for Congress willing to say we should label drug cartels as terror organizations, a move that would free up resources to go after them and disrupt the drug trade. We must also continue the job President Trump started and finish the wall on the southern border where these drugs are coming across and stiffen penalties for those that traffic them through sanctuary cities like Lawrence, Mass., and poison our neighbors. We must then back law enforcement to do whatever it takes to find and arrest these dealers. That’s why I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Manchester police associations.
Our schools are out of control. Kids are afraid to speak up against a confusing and radical leftist ideology that teaches them to hate their country, and parents are labeled as “domestic terrorists” for demanding a say. My son shouldn’t have to learn this garbage, and neither should your kids and grandkids.
Under Joe Biden and Chris Pappas, America has become a doormat for communist China. We need to hold China accountable for their COVID-19 coverup and bad actors on the world stage — like the World Health Organization — that protected them
A lot of candidates on both sides of the aisle like to talk about “draining the swamp,” but they lack the guts you need to actually do it. I’m the only candidate who is fighting for term limits and calling for a ban on stock trading for members of Congress and their spouses. Public service is a privilege — not a right — and if you want to send the message that business-as-usual is done in Washington, you start by taking away these two perverse incentives.
Defeating Chris Pappas and Joe Biden begins on September 13th, and I’m the only tested conservative in the race with solutions to take on the career politicians who are making life more difficult. One dad’s American dream started in the cold, pitch black waters off the Seabrook Power Plant and led to his son serving his nation working with President Donald J. Trump. I won’t let power-hungry D.C. radicals take that same dream away from my son and future generations of Americans. I hope to earn your vote and trust.
Matt Mowers is a small business owner living in Gilford. He is a Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and served as a senior White House advisor in the U.S. Department of State.
