A FEW short months ago economists across the country were predicting the absolute worst for our nation. These so-called experts said we were going to lose up to 8.5 million jobs and that we would see an unemployment rate nearing 20 percent, all while predicting we were headed toward a bear market, saying that the S&P 500 would fall below 2,000.
Guess what? Unemployment actually fell in May, and the S&P 500 never went below 2,200. In fact, the May jobs report showed that the United States added 2.5 million jobs, the largest increase ever recorded, all while unemployment fell from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent. And as a cherry on top, the S&P 500 is now over 3,000 and the NASDAQ broke 10,000 for the first time in history.
And in June, our economic numbers grew even more, with a staggering 5 million jobs created and the unemployment rate falling by another 2.2%.
These “experts” who were convinced that our country was on a downward spiral didn’t like that President Donald Trump had built the strongest economy our country had ever seen. They wanted President Trump to fail; their predictions were meant to harm us and reduce our confidence in the president and his administration.
Now that our country has started to reopen, the “Great American Comeback” has begun, and the signs are everywhere.
Here in New Hampshire we are seeing sharp drops in unemployment claims. Businesses have begun to reopen their doors for customers, signaling that the jobs we lost from coronavirus are returning with a vengeance.
This comeback would not have been possible if it weren’t for the swift, early action that President Trump took when it became clear that this previously unknown virus was turning into a deadly global pandemic.
As part of his devotion to ensuring that states are equipped during this time of emergency, the president approved New Hampshire’s Disaster Declaration, which allows the federal government to reimburse the Granite State for 75 percent of its coronavirus response costs.
As part of President Trump’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Granite Staters are getting the financial relief they need to survive this pandemic. The Internal Revenue Service sent $1,200 checks to Americans across New Hampshire and the country to help them make ends meet as they persevere through these trying times. To date, the IRS has issued nearly $1.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments to Granite Staters.
As part of President Trump’s CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program has been a critical lifeline for small businesses across the country. Here in New Hampshire, the PPP has saved nearly 350,000 jobs by providing more than 35,000 loans to small businesses across the state, with more than $4.5 billion distributed to ensure that they can reopen their doors.
The PPP has allowed our nation’s small businesses to keep their employees on payroll and save American jobs, even while they were going through these tumultuous and uncertain times.
Even the economists and mainstream media who predicted our great nation was headed into a crippling depression had to credit the PPP for our stellar jobs report and the beginning of the “Great American Comeback.”
However, despite the positive economic turn, Joe Biden still can’t seem to muster a sentence giving President Trump credit. In fact, when he isn’t blundering campaign appearances, Biden has spent his time in his Wilmington basement criticizing the President’s historic record on the economy.
Joe Biden has been a D.C. insider since 1972, and he could only dream of fostering the economy we have seen under President Trump.
The Obama-Biden administration has one of the most dismal economic records in American history. Under the failed Obama-Biden leadership, New Hampshire saw 3,400 manufacturing jobs disappear as businesses across the state were shuttered, and our country suffered through the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy we have ever seen and he is doing it again. The “Great American Comeback” continues thanks to his leadership. We simply cannot afford to let failed politicians like Joe Biden burn our economy to the ground once again.