ELECTION NIGHT is a revealing moment. After spending months at the doorsteps of Granite Staters talking about issues most important to them, candidates anxiously wait to learn if their vision is shared by the majority.
In November, it was humbling to see that the concerns of House Democrats, and our approaches to addressing them were shared by many voters throughout the state. With the voices of our constituents and shared values in our toolbox, House Democrats will work hard over the next two years to build a stronger New Hampshire for everyone. This plan for New Hampshire’s future was informed by thousands of conversations with constituents, who are the primary architects of New Hampshire’s foundation and our continued progress.
The foundation of our Granite State blueprint rests on five key tenets: lowering costs for Granite Staters, growing New Hampshire’s economy, protecting our rights and freedoms, maintaining healthy and safe communities, and bolstering public education.
In communities across the state, our neighbors are struggling to afford the high cost of energy, rent, and child care, with many working multiple jobs to make ends meet. The high cost of day care and the lack of affordable places to live prompted Democratic leadership to negotiate the creation of two individual House committees, one on housing and one on child care.
Local property taxes have been skyrocketing for years due to Republican fiscal policy that prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations and downshifts the costs for public services to local communities. Instead of continuing the Republican prioritization of large corporations, which have received nine permanent tax cuts since 2015, we can support public servants like police, firefighters and teachers in our cities and towns to reduce property taxes across the state.
Without increasing our minimum wage above $7.25 per hour — a wage set 15 years ago that is now the lowest in the U.S. — our workforce and our families will continue to struggle. Wages, affordable housing, and affordable and accessible child care are interdependent and critical to our state’s economic power. But we also need to look forward and grow our economy for the future, ensuring hardworking Granite Staters have an opportunity to succeed.
We must strengthen pathways to high-need career fields and extend opportunities for our workforce and tourism industry by extending commuter rail north from Boston.
To combat the rising global energy prices, we must expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy portfolio to lessen our dependence on fossil fuels, and help Granite Staters make their homes more energy efficient to save money.
And it is past time to legalize adult-use cannabis, which would increase voluntary tax revenue while creating safe and regulated access to recreation for which many of our constituents already cross state lines.
Freedom only exists when individuals retain fundamental control over their own bodies. House Republicans are already at work to limit reproductive rights this year. Government has no place making decisions for Granite Staters that belong between the individual and their medical provider. House Democrats are steadfast in our opposition to any legislation that will limit reproductive freedom.
Maintaining the health of our communities is of vital importance. Protecting our water from PFAS and other chemical contamination is essential to the health of every Granite Stater. We have all heard of increasing diagnoses of cancer as a result of environmental damage that is wreaking havoc on our communities. Tragically, in New Hampshire, suicide rates of young people are among the highest in the nation. Our neighbors need access to low-cost, preventative health care — including mental health, which we can help ensure by reauthorizing Medicaid expansion and increasing reimbursement rates.
Fair and equitable funding for public schools is a freedom protected by the New Hampshire constitution. In a backdoor budget deal two years ago, Republicans siphoned money from our public schools to send tax dollars to private and religious schools. On top of that, Republicans instituted a dangerous curriculum ban that threatens to stop teachers from providing our students with a full and accurate picture of our history. House Democrats will fight for legislation to provide transparency to state education funding and to restore adequate dollars and liberties to our public school students and teachers.
We’ve heard the call from our communities and we are here to address their concerns. We can lower costs for hardworking Granite State families, grow our economy, protect individual rights and freedoms, maintain healthy and safe communities, and fund our public schools. This is within our reach. Building upon the foundation of our shared values, we submit our blueprint for a stronger New Hampshire that will guide our work this term.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm lives in Manchester. House Democratic Deputy Leader Alexis Simpson lives in Exeter.
