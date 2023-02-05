ELECTION NIGHT is a revealing moment. After spending months at the doorsteps of Granite Staters talking about issues most important to them, candidates anxiously wait to learn if their vision is shared by the majority.

In November, it was humbling to see that the concerns of House Democrats, and our approaches to addressing them were shared by many voters throughout the state. With the voices of our constituents and shared values in our toolbox, House Democrats will work hard over the next two years to build a stronger New Hampshire for everyone. This plan for New Hampshire’s future was informed by thousands of conversations with constituents, who are the primary architects of New Hampshire’s foundation and our continued progress.

House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm lives in Manchester. House Democratic Deputy Leader Alexis Simpson lives in Exeter.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…