REP. JASON OSBORNE penned an op-ed in the Union Leader that trafficked in disinformation about Democrats and our plans to help New Hampshire families and small businesses. Osborne continuously attacks Democratic priorities using stale Republican talking points. He does this to distract from the GOP’s own radical agenda. What he said about President Biden’s COVID-19 relief legislation, the American Jobs Plan, gun violence prevention, and the For the People Act was misleading and I’m responding to set the record straight.
In his first 100 days, Biden passed the American Rescue Plan, a bill that enjoys the support of nearly 7 in 10 Americans. Because of President Biden’s work, Americans received stimulus payments, shots in arms, and schools received resources they need to reopen safely. All Americans are benefiting from this, yet Republicans like Gov. Chris Sununu have publicly come out against this popular bill. Their opposition doesn’t change the fact that by investing in communities, Democrats are focused on making people’s lives better.
Rep. Osborne spent most of his op-ed regurgitating Republican talking points on tax policy. Biden and Democrats in Washington are working on the American Jobs Plan, which will lay a foundation for economic growth for decades, expand broadband, and create jobs — and fund these investments by asking big corporations to pay their fair share. At the same time, the administration is providing tax relief to people, including expanding the child tax credit to 39 million working families.
The cornerstone of Biden’s tax policy is tax relief to working families, investing in our middle class, while asking corporations to pay their share. State Republicans like Rep. Osborne are following Sen. Mitch McConnnell’s lead in pushing a budget that gives tax breaks to out-of-state businesses, cuts funding for critical programs, and raises property taxes.
Rep. Osborne also talked about gun policy. Granite Staters want action to prevent gun violence — now. This year there have been roughly 10 mass shootings per week. Gun violence is an epidemic and we must work to keep our communities safe. Most agree that strengthening background checks to buy a gun is common sense and that it shouldn’t be easier to get a gun than a drivers license. That’s why the Biden administration and Democrats have prioritized common sense gun safety measures. While state Republicans are doing the bidding of the NRA, President Biden, our Congressional delegation, and New Hampshire Democrats are protecting communities.
Perhaps most troubling, Rep. Osborne’s op-ed spent considerable time attacking H.R. 1, also known as the For the People Act. He is following a disturbing pattern that we’re seeing nationally — Republicans sowing distrust in democratic processes.
The For the People Act is the largest piece of civil rights and anti-corruption legislation in a generation. More often than not, those who oppose this bill are either corporate lobbyists or have a record of bending the rules to make backroom deals to enrich themselves and others. Republican opponents of the For the People Act, like Gov. Sununu, Kelly Ayotte and Matt Mowers, have strong ties to corporate lobbyists and dark money — the very entities the For the People Act is poised to crack down on.
Rep. Osborne and the Republicans are floundering and making bad faith arguments about good public policy. New Hampshire Democrats have made it clear that we’re showing up and delivering for Granite Staters by working to support public schools, help small businesses, strengthen the middle class, root out corruption, and make sure we successfully recover from this pandemic.
It’s clear from Rep. Osborne’s op-ed and the general attitude from state Republicans led by Speaker Sherman Packard, Senate President Chuck Morse, and Gov. Sununu that they are working for themselves, their friends at the NRA, and the lobbyists who bankroll their campaigns — not the Granite Staters they were elected to represent.