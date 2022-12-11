THE NEW term for New Hampshire’s House of Representatives has officially begun, with voters’ choices in November bringing palpable levels of enthusiasm and hope for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. Granite Staters have elected the most evenly split House in the 400-member chamber’s history, sending 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats to Concord.
Symbolic of the razor-thin margin in the full House, the race for the seat representing Rochester’s Ward 4 ended in a tie, triggering a rare but occasionally invoked right of the full legislature to settle the race itself.
While infrequent, tie House elections have occurred on a few occasions over the past century. New Hampshire’s Constitution affords the legislature wide latitude in deciding how to settle ties, including by simply picking which candidate to seat. But as New Hampshire’s House Clerk explained in a 2014 memo to Democratic and Republican leaders, “the legislature has never been willing to intrude upon the wishes of the voters in any particular instance such as this.”
When Rochester’s Ward 4 tie was confirmed via recount on Nov. 16, outgoing Democratic Leader David Cote immediately called on the legislature to settle the race through special run-off election, citing both precedent and the obvious belief that Rochester’s residents should determine Rochester’s representatives.
Republicans didn’t make any public comment at the time, but in the leadup to Organization Day this week there seemed to be bipartisan agreement to follow precedent and settle the issue fairly. In an early, seemingly sincere sign of bipartisanship, a resolution calling for a special run-off election was co-sponsored by myself and Majority Leader Jason Osborne.
In the week leading up to Organization Day, I had been cautioned that a member may make a motion to simply seat one of the candidates. On Organization Day itself, rumors grew that Republicans were lining up behind an attempt to seat their own party’s candidate, David Walker, who just happened to be in attendance at the State House.
The Republican scheme became fully unmasked rather humorously when, prior to Rochester’s election even coming up on the House floor, the NH GOP gleefully tweeted “Congratulations, Rep. David Walker!” from their official account before quickly deleting it.
Before Republicans could go through with their plan, I moved that the House take up the special election resolution. A Republican member moved to table it, using the ridiculous argument that an election likely to be held in February would negatively impact people’s holiday season.
Despite the prior agreement to co-sponsor the resolution, Republican leadership was absent when it came time to defend it. Not only did they fail to publicly back the call for a special election, every single Republican member of Speaker Packard’s leadership team voted to table it.
Fortunately, the tabling motion failed on a 187-193 vote, with a few Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition. After I spoke of the importance of adopting the resolution calling for a special election, Majority Leader Osborne got up and asked Republican members to do the same, and it was passed on a voice vote.
As the Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan has pointed out, the failure of Republicans to override the will of Rochester’s voters came not from a sudden change of heart, but from too many of their members leaving session early after electing the Secretary of State.
For Democrats, it was never a question of attendance or political calculus — it was a matter of principle. As we stated from the start, ensuring the people of Rochester will determine who represents them in the New Hampshire House is simply a philosophical issue of fairness.
This episode made clear that despite all the overtures, when push comes to shove, brute partisanship is still the top priority for House Republicans. Even when the subject matter is the fundamental right of voters to choose their own representatives.
I remain optimistic that we can work with the GOP to accomplish great things for New Hampshire this term. It is clear, however, that we must approach our work with healthy skepticism and consistently verify that the best interests of Granite Staters are at heart.
New Hampshire voters expect and deserve better than they got from the GOP on Organization Day. In this closely divided legislative session, Granite Staters can count on House Democrats to fight for our shared values, which include fairness, democracy and opportunity for all — and against the kind of brazen political power grabs like we saw attempted last week.
Manchester’s Matt Wilhelm is a Democrat representing Hillsborough — District 42. He was recently elected Minority Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
