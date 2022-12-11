Matt Wilhelm

Your Turn, NH

Rep. Matt Wilhelm

THE NEW term for New Hampshire’s House of Representatives has officially begun, with voters’ choices in November bringing palpable levels of enthusiasm and hope for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. Granite Staters have elected the most evenly split House in the 400-member chamber’s history, sending 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats to Concord.

Symbolic of the razor-thin margin in the full House, the race for the seat representing Rochester’s Ward 4 ended in a tie, triggering a rare but occasionally invoked right of the full legislature to settle the race itself.

Manchester’s Matt Wilhelm is a Democrat representing Hillsborough — District 42. He was recently elected Minority Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

