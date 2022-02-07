THE CHALLENGES facing schools in New Hampshire will only continue to increase as we navigate new COVID variants, such as Omicron, in addition to the cold and flu season. Despite the resolute efforts of teachers, nurses, parents, students, and community members in managing COVID-19 in our schools, respiratory illnesses continue to complicate efforts to identify positive COVID-19 cases and differentiate them from students who just have a regular cold or seasonal flu.
Educators and public health officials need every tool at their disposal to help keep schools open and kids in class while effectively monitoring student health and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and our communities.
Fortunately, New Hampshire’s federal and state leadership secured funding, and put in place a workable solution earlier this year: a fully voluntary, in-school COVID-19 testing program for students and faculty. Thanks to the $10 billion in funding provided by the American Rescue Plan, of which more than $40 million in funding was allocated for COVID-19 testing in New Hampshire, students have a better chance of safely remaining in the classroom, and disruptions to their education can be minimized.
Routinely testing students in the classroom setting, regardless of whether they are symptomatic, is a common sense way to help track infections and limit outbreaks that take kids out of school. Regular testing creates opportunities to keep kids safely engaged in classes, sports, and extracurricular activities. Testing is broadly available to all school districts throughout New Hampshire, but the decision to test is entirely up to local communities, individual school districts, parents, and students themselves. Additionally, the program is offered at no cost to school districts because the funds are provided through the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Safer at School Screening (SASS) program.
In-school testing programs like the one being offered to Granite State schools help ease the strain on parents and educators. It is a simple, straightforward process that takes less than 10 minutes out of the school day. Concentric by Ginkgo, the biosecurity and public health initiative of New England-based Ginkgo Bioworks, is trusted by thousands of schools across the country and schools right here in New Hampshire to support weekly in-school testing.
As we navigate the omicron variant, many students are currently being sent home from school if they have been exposed or are showing symptoms of COVID-19. That trend is only likely to increase as common colds and the flu become more prevalent, placing burdens on working families. Not only do parents have to worry about their children missing school, but they must now also take time out of their schedules to find a facility that can test their kids and ensure a negative result is reached before they can go back to the classroom.
For many parents, this can disrupt work schedules and create a number of logistical and childcare challenges. Testing for COVID-19 in the classroom, however, allows schools and districts to be more proactive in the fight to identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep as many students in the classroom as possible. Ultimately, programs like the one offered by Concentric will help ease some of the many burdens shouldered by parents and community members.
Weekly testing is working. It is simple, safe, and secure — and it helps keep our kids engaged in their education and extracurricular activities. As we all continue to work together to get through this pandemic, this is an option that will make things a little easier for our students and families while keeping our Granite State communities safe.