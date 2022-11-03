THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress, larger than the approximate size of the mob that headed to the Capital on January 6. So Granite State voters are well represented in Concord.
The job of state representative pays $100 per year for committee work in the morning and debate and voting in the afternoon two days each session week. Candidates for office are urged to “canvass” their districts, knocking on doors, urging residents to vote. This is considered the best method to get votes and win state representative elections. Given the ratio of voters to representatives, this should be easy, inexpensive, and effective.
That is exactly what I did in 1992. I knocked on the doors of my district and tried to meet with nearly every potential constituent. Unfortunately, I lost the election to a candidate who died just days before the election. In New Hampshire, if dead, you can be elected but you cannot be sworn into office. In a subsequent special election months later, my opponent was alive and I was elected, serving one term.
Fast forward to this midterm election. The advice is still the same, knock on doors, but there are differences. In 1992, I walked my district with a voter checklist, an 8.5-by-11 paper handout, and often with my daughter in a running stroller. My campaign fund had approximately $100, half of which was out-of-state money, contributed by my brother in Minnesota. In 2022, I walk the streets of my district with voter software on my iPad knocking on doors the algorithm says I should approach. The handout is now a “palm card” that can double as a postcard. My campaign fund has increased six fold. My daughter, now 33, is nowhere to be found.
But canvassing has other differences. In 1992, I only recalled one rude voter, who apparently mistook the presence of my daughter as a sign that I was a member of a religious group, not something worse, a politician. Now I estimate that approximately 4% of voters I actually meet fit that definition. Please note, these are voters I actually meet. Let me explain.
The software directs me to doors of registered voters, voters of both parties that, by their voting history, might vote for me. I walk past many houses, left to imagine if these are citizens who do not vote or are unlikely to vote for me. I suspect both are true given both the relatively low level of voter registration and I have never been directed to a house with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign or a Confederate flag on the lawn. And if half of the doors I knock open, that is a very good day.
But the rude can be easily classified as the Karens and Kens. Entitled with their “alternative facts,” they are often loud, dismissive, and disinterested in any common ground. But for every rude voter, far more are interested. “What about women’s reproductive rights?” “What is your position on the police?” “What do you mean by ‘supporting democracy?’” That last one is where I try to find common ground with the voter and most of the time we do find it, regardless of party affiliation.
Along the way, I find candidate literature on porches or hanging on door knobs. This is often the detritus of the “professional canvasser,” employed by candidates who thereby avoid contact with the voters they wish to represent.
Far be it from me to endorse a candidate, even me. But voters for state representative might consider a candidate who came to their door, left them a note, or sent them a handwritten postcard. Maybe these candidates will represent them well?
Maurice Regan of Pembroke is a Democrat candidate for state representative in Merrimack District 12.
