NEWS ABOUT climate change is often dominated by messages of doom and impending deadlines that feel impossible to meet. While reports of events caused by climate change are useful to gain an understanding of the issues we face, they more often invoke feelings of hopelessness, rather than inspiration for change.

I have often found myself overwhelmed by the mammoth problems facing our planet, and like many others, I chose to ignore the issue entirely so I wouldn’t find myself feeling down. In the face of corporations contributing to so much pollution, it’s easy to believe that your actions are so small that they won’t make a difference, but remember that any action is more effective than none at all.

Acknowledging the existence of climate anxiety in our lives is important for taking action to play our part in fighting the effects of climate change. However, instead of allowing this anxiety to render me powerless, I have found that focusing on the positive news inspires further action in my own life.

Governments and corporations are becoming increasingly more aware of climate change as an issue, and innovations in technology are making the transition to clean energy that much easier. Also, photos of successful conservation initiatives are just as inspiring as they are adorable.

Former United Nations Climate Chief Christiana Figueres believes that stubborn optimism is the key to change. For Figueres, optimism involves courage, hope, trust and solidarity that incite collaboration among both individuals and groups for the betterment of our world. To be stubbornly optimistic about our future, each of us must continue to live with intention and seek those small actions that add up to a greater difference.

Climate activism can take many forms, from more public protests and petitions, to governing bodies, to choices made at home or at the store. I often put pressure on myself for not living as sustainably as others around me or people I see on social media, but the truth is that the imperfect attempts from many will have just as much, if not more, of an impact as a few people living perfectly.

One simple switch is to reduce your consumption of animal products, even for just one day a week. If everyone in the United States gave up animal products for one day, we could save thousands of tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere and decrease the industry’s water usage.

Another addition to your home routine is composting. By tossing your organic waste into a bucket in your kitchen rather than in the garbage, you would save that waste from entering landfills and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Not to mention the resulting compost is excellent for a garden.

Finally, you may consider shopping locally or searching for sustainable alternatives with minimal packaging. Recyclable or compostable packaging is on the rise, so keep an eye out for products that minimize the amount of plastic used to create them. You can also opt for reusable items instead of single-use plastics, like mesh produce bags or glass food storage containers.

Each of your purchases sends a direct message to businesses; voting with your dollar shows corporations that you want to see them make the switch to sustainable practices. Additionally, many small businesses are struggling right now, and choosing to help out local shop owners and artisans when looking for gifts or household staples can make a difference for them.

It’s so easy to fall victim to feelings of helplessness when facing the issues of climate change, but acknowledging this and turning anxiety into action is the most important step you can take. Continue to do research on sustainable practices and make the changes that make sense for you. Find like-minded groups and become involved in your community, or make your voice heard by advocating for climate initiatives or just suggesting sustainable swaps to those around you.

Instead of pushing aside the issue and believing you’re too small to make a difference, understand that everyone’s actions will look different, and they all add up to greater change. By incorporating stubborn optimism into our lives, rather than hopelessness, we can each hold ourselves accountable for doing our part in fighting climate change.

Max Henson is a college student studying environmental science. He lives in Londonderry.

