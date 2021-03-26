WHY ARE some Republican legislators blocking solutions to our housing shortage?
In 2006, New Hampshire voters voted 86 to 14% to amend the Constitution to prohibit state and local governments from taking private property for economic development, even with compensation. Yet today New Hampshire governments routinely take away much or all of the value of our land to benefit a few, without any compensation whatsoever. They do this through land-use regulations.
Consider the case of a farmer in Hanover who wants to subdivide her 100 acres to build 20 houses. A few years ago the town raised the minimum lot size on much of its territory to 10 acres. Now instead of 20 houses, she can only build 10. The value of her land has halved.
It’s even worse for someone who owned, say, an 8-acre lot. Now that land is virtually worthless! But there’s no legal remedy for this beleaguered landowner.
All this is part of the war on new homes that many New Hampshire towns have been waging for 20 years or more, creating a crisis-level shortage and inflated housing prices that are driving out young people, retirees, and essential workers.
We desperately need more homes. Housing is a case where private interest and public good converge, for property owners and developers across the state are ready to get to work to solve the shortage, but local rules tie their hands.
Some legislators are waking up to the problem. In 2019 the state created a new housing appeals board. Both landowners and local governments can now use this board to resolve their disputes in a less costly, more timely fashion than suing in court.
Most planning and zoning board members are hard-working and well-intentioned people. But too often, under pressure from a vocal few, these bodies slow-walk development applications, confident that a landowner won’t pay the costs of a lawsuit. The new appeals board will finally help landowners get due process.
Unfortunately, restrictionist legislators have introduced a bill to abolish the housing appeals board just as it begins its work. The good news is that most Democrats oppose the bill and want to keep the housing appeals board. The bad and surprising news is that a group of Republicans is behind this latest bill and wants to overturn the appeals board. You would think all Republicans would join their Democratic counterparts in preserving the appeals board, if only because they recognize the importance of respecting private property rights and reducing lawsuits.
Some Republicans were also behind the quiet death of House Bill 586, a bipartisan effort to address the housing crisis by training land-use officials, qualifying workforce housing for tax credits, and requiring decisions on building permits within 60 days.
Many Republicans do support a pro-housing, property rights agenda, including Governor Chris Sununu. A Saint Anselm College Center for Ethics poll last year showed that 58 percent of New Hampshire voters overall and 70 percent of Republican voters supported a hard limit on how long local land-use boards can take to review a housing development application, one of the elements of HB 586.
Some Republicans think supporting “local control” justifies the war on housing. We understand the importance of community self-government, but local control isn’t appropriate when localities violate citizens’ rights or harm the whole community. Localities wouldn’t be allowed to implement racial segregation or take the property of a law-abiding business. So why shouldn’t the state prohibit local governments from taking the value of private property through regulation?
Republicans should join Democrats to oppose attempts to roll back modest housing reforms like the appeals board, and to support reasonable reforms like capping permit review times and training land-use officials.
Finally, legislators should consider judiciously replacing local control with private property rights in certain cases, as in HB 341, which would legalize four-unit buildings in places with water and sewer systems.
Requiring compensation to landowners when local governments regulate away a substantial fraction of the value of their land, as in Arizona and Florida, would also be a huge step forward.
It’s time for Republicans to live up to their principles and be part of the housing solution.