WHEN I began my second term as mayor in January 2020, I was excited to build on the progress we made during my first term — helping our residents lead better lives with stronger schools, a safer community, good jobs, and a growing economy.
When the pandemic hit, we immediately refocused our efforts on keeping our residents safe, students learning, and businesses open. We took decisive action — developing guidelines, increasing access to city services, and providing free testing and vaccinations — all to ensure the health and safety of our community.
Our work to combat the pandemic, and all of the progress we’ve made, wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our city and school district department heads and employees. Thanks to their hard work and commitment to our city, Manchester is moving forward.
Under my leadership, crime is down for the 5th year in a row. Over the past three years, we added 30 police officers to our complement, increased the amount of officer training from 8 to 40 hours a year, and added more foot and bike patrols across the city. And through federal funds, we’re implementing evidence-based violent crime reduction initiatives with community health workers, park rangers, and a team addressing quality of life issues in neighborhoods. Even though these projects were recently launched, we’re already seeing results — with 11 illegal guns, 830 grams of meth and 543 grams of fentanyl removed from our streets.
Manchester’s economy continues to thrive with more than $360 million in new private investments. For the first time in 17 years, a new airline arrived at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — and the increased competition is resulting in lower fares for those flying MHT.
We’re helping small businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with The Greater Manchester Chamber and Deo Mwano Consultancy to launch the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program, allocating more than $2 million to small businesses. Already, this program has helped to retain and create jobs for 53 businesses.
We’ve repaired 183 miles of roads and sidewalks, and have made historic investments to parks, trails and green spaces throughout the city. And we’re continuing to work with partners in Concord and Washington to bring commuter rail to Manchester
In my time in office, I’ve presented four budgets that all meet the tax cap. And, through sound fiscal management, we got through the pandemic with a $2.3 million city surplus.
As a graduate of Manchester public schools and a mother of a student at Central High School, I know firsthand how difficult remote learning was. Our top priority is to have in-person learning throughout the school year — we know it’s best when students are in the classroom, and our focus is on increasing student achievement.
Over the past three years, we’ve continued to make progress in our public schools, decreasing class sizes, increasing professional development of educators, expanding access to technology and adopting a new math and reading curriculum — the first comprehensive reading curriculum the school district has had in 15 years.
I’m partnering with every mayor in New Hampshire — Republicans, Democrats and independents — who acknowledge homelessness is a statewide problem, and the number one issue facing their communities. Together, we led the effort to update the state’s strategic plan on addressing homelessness for the first time since 2006.
Homelessness is a complex issue and by working collaboratively with non-profit, faith-based, and community organizations, we’re providing vital services to people living unhoused, adding shelter beds and increasing the supply of transitional and affordable housing.
We’ve allocated nearly $8 million in federal funds to expand and renovate affordable housing, establish a Housing Commission, and hired Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green to lead efforts to reduce homelessness.
And, we’re providing funding opportunities for seniors who need to make renovations so that they can stay in their home as they age.
Today, Manchester is a safer city than it was 4 years ago. We’re implementing initiatives to expand affordable housing and reduce homelessness. We’re enhancing educational opportunities to increase student achievement, and are emerging as a hub for innovation and economic growth.
It’s an honor to lead this city, and I know that by continuing to work together, we can keep moving Manchester forward. On November 2nd, I ask for your vote so that we can continue to work together to build a stronger community.