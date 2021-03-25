IN 1809, the Revolutionary War general and New Hampshire native John Stark wrote, “Live Free or Die: Death is not the worst of evils” to a group of veterans gathering to commemorate the Battle of Bennington.

And 136 years later in 1945, “Live Free or Die” became our state’s motto, and we’ve done a good job of living up to it since then.

But we sometimes take for granted the freedoms afforded to us while our fellow citizens have had their rights and interests ignored. And this includes each worker’s right to refrain from union membership.

For too long, union bosses and their handpicked politicians have worked hand-in-hand to keep forced dues flowing into union coffers. Union bosses have spent billions of dollars preserving the forced union dues system across the nation, which allows them to take money from workers and exert undue influence in our political process.

Forced unionism forces workers into unions against their will as a condition of their employment. Under forced unionism, workers can be fired or passed over for a job if they refuse to join or support a union.

Holding workers’ feet to the fire in this way is repugnant. Merit, and not forced unionism, should determine who gets hired or fired.

Moreover, forced unionism is economically harmful. Right to Work states add more jobs and have higher incomes than non-Right to Work states after accounting for cost of living.

In the decade ending in 2019, the number of people employed in Right to Work states shot up by 16.9%, while the growth in New Hampshire over the same period was just 8.1%.

Right to Work states’ real disposable household income in 2019 after adjusting for cost of living was also $2,207 higher than New Hampshire’s, meaning families had more to spend on groceries, their children’s education, home improvement projects, and entertainment.

While these advantages would be welcome in New Hampshire any time, their importance cannot be overstated as our state continues to recover from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By forcing workers into unions, union bosses are depriving workers of their constitutionally protected right to freely associate with and join organizations of their choice, and they’re also depriving New Hampshire of jobs.

Similarly, forced dues violate workers’ freedom of speech: Forced dues inevitably fund political campaigns of candidates and causes that many workers oppose.

Involvement in politics is a deeply personal choice that should be left to individuals, not union bosses or special interest groups who use forced dues to fund their favored political candidates.

Accordingly, the New Hampshire legislature has a moral duty and obligation to end forced unionism and forced dues in New Hampshire and join the 27 other states that have passed Right to Work laws, including five in the last nine years.

Because New Hampshire lacks a Right to Work law, thousands of hardworking men and women in New Hampshire are deprived of their constitutional rights of freedom of association and freedom of speech. That’s unconscionable in a state whose motto is “Live Free or Die.”

McKayne Boedeker is executive director of New England Citizens for Right to Work. He lives in Concord.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
