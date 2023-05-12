CITIZEN VOICES matter or at least they should. Yet despite the clearly overwhelming public opposition to the Million Air fuel station and hangar proposal at Pease International Airport, the process just keeps rolling along as if no one has said a negative word.
I have attended multiple public hearings on this project. I have listened to environmental experts from the region testify that putting massive fuel tanks into the ground next to sensitive wetlands — the site of previous PFAS/PFOS contamination that is still being cleaned up and monitored — is dangerous to the drinking water of my town of Newington, the people who work at Pease and those who are connected to the waterways into Portsmouth. A leak of any amount could contaminate North Mill Pond and the Piscataqua.
There has been testimony that points to errors in measuring the wetlands. There have been warnings about the plan to cut a road through this sensitive area. There have been respectful calls from multiple communities to move this proposal to another available space on the property.
The result? Approval after approval by committee members who somehow conclude there is no environmental risk and there are no other sites available, despite properties being for sale at Pease right now.
I am deeply disheartened by the Pease Development Authority staff and commissioners. There is a remarkable and frustrating disconnect between the PDA and the public. The meetings feel like the fix is in — limited meeting times, awkward midday schedules that are tough for working families to attend, speakers told to stop talking during public testimony.
There are several significant and unanswered questions about the Million Air project. The public keeps being told we will have our chance to speak and be heard. I have been to multiple meetings and we are speaking, but the PDA isn’t listening.
Pease has made drastic mistakes before that have resulted in real and significant environmental harm. It’s important to learn from these and do things differently, isn’t it? There is already contamination all over the site that Million Air wants to build on; any construction at the site spikes the risk of that contamination being shoved right into our drinking water, which is fed by the wetlands on site.
Given the facts, concern is only common sense, but I see no one at PDA even raising a hand to ask about these obvious threats. Two committees have passed this proposal forward without comment or question. Why? I do not understand why concerns coming from both experts and citizens in multiple towns are being ignored.
Here are a few of the unanswered questions:
When is PDA going to take soil samples of the site to get an updated contamination level from previous spills?
Why does Million Air have to build this site when so many voices have urged the company to pick available space elsewhere on the property?
The size of the PDA wetlands has been in dispute since day one, why not stop the process to get a specific review of the wetlands?
What impact will the access road that cuts through the wetlands have on water quality?
What’s so frustrating is the growing sense that this process is rigged. For example, the engineering firm representing Million Air on this project also represents the PDA itself. That seems a clear-cut conflict of interest. No independent third-party review has happened here.
Environmental experts have told the PDA this project threatens to kill off the wetlands, which would dramatically impact our water. This in an area where contamination levels have shown PFAS levels 10 times higher than what’s considered safe.
From the citizen’s perspective, the process feels like a rubber stamp to benefit those who use private planes at the expense of the health and safety of neighbors. It is infuriating. I urge more members of the public to contact the PDA and urge them to vote against this Million Air plan.
