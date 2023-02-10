WE ARE abutters for this proposed plan for a new fuel farm at Pease Tradeport and are adamantly against it.
The request for a fuel farm, a “FBO building”, a hangar, and other site features is reckless and irresponsible. Beyond the detriment this poses to the local environment and corresponding ecosystems (both in its development and operation), it has negative impact to the health and well-being of people in the surrounding community.
The FBO industry in the U.S. is made up of about 3,000 locations at airports across the country. An FBO is defined as a business operating under lease with an airport-owning authority that dispenses aviation fuel, but also allows them to provide a much more broad array of services to aviation customers. These other services can also include manufacturing.
Allowing a fuel farm will increase aviation capabilities at Pease. Increased traffic increases aeronautical biproducts into the environment, such as gases that impact not only at the “ground level” in the environment but also at higher levels in the atmosphere. These minute ultrafine particles are released into the ozone and carried on the breezes we all enjoy on any given day. The fuel farm also exposes the community to large quantities of hazardous substances on site. Increased toxic biproducts into the watersheds can and will occur with the extensive handling of jet fuel and deicing chemicals.
Whether jet fuel is burned or unburned, the information available that has been gathered since the 1950s shows many toxic effects ranging from contact issues, respiratory harm, and cancers in communities abutting these FBO locations.
Jet fuel, deicers, lubricants, and organophosphate esters are toxins released during operation of FBO locations. These hazardous elements accumulate in the community’s environment and surrounding ecosystems in the ambient air, soil, river waters, and even such items as pine needles and dust. Research shows “downwind” locations to FBO buildings and hangars experience higher exposures to these hazardous materials and respectively show much elevates cases of cancer (that would be the Village of Newington).
FBO buildings also open up the opportunity of manufacturing, which is equally, if not more, terrifying as that these locations (if given “top secret” confidential government contracts) are not legally required to disclose which chemicals, processes, or byproducts are being used or created. This makes the community and environment the unfortunate recipients of unwelcomed increased exposures, environmental impact, and adverse health consequences.
We ask that these requests be denied due to the severity of the risk and exposure and show that the health and wellbeing of the community is valued more than making a buck.
