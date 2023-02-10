WE ARE abutters for this proposed plan for a new fuel farm at Pease Tradeport and are adamantly against it.

The request for a fuel farm, a “FBO building”, a hangar, and other site features is reckless and irresponsible. Beyond the detriment this poses to the local environment and corresponding ecosystems (both in its development and operation), it has negative impact to the health and well-being of people in the surrounding community.

Meghann Wayss lives in Newington.

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Monday, February 06, 2023
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Friday, February 03, 2023
Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

WHEN I TAUGHT English as an adjunct college instructor, one literary genre that I considered extremely interesting was that of the slave narrative. Hundreds of slaves, overcoming unimaginable obstacles, not only learned how to read but also wrote down their stories revealing the truth about …

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.