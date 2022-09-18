AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.
But let’s face it: students who attend underfunded schools have a much harder time reaching their full potential. The reality of our education system is that funding plays a major role in the quality of education that students receive. That is why as a parent and community member, I have always advocated for strong education funding for our schools. As a state senator, I fought time and time again to fund our public schools and supported legislation to ensure our educators have the resources they need to excel at their jobs.
So you can imagine my shock when I learned that some of our neighbors are trying to gut school budgets and diminish the quality of education in our state. Members of the so-called Free State Project, a movement initially rooted in its embrace of secession, have been spearheading this effort as part of a broader agenda to minimize the role of government. The New York Times recently reported on one member’s proposal to cut the town of Croydon’s school budget by more than half. That story follows a troubling trend developing across the state.
Another development that deserves every Granite Stater’s attention is the education freedom account program. This school choice program was initially designed to provide students from property poor communities with grants for books, supplies, computers, etc. Unfortunately, the lack of adequate regulation measures has allowed public school students to be virtually excluded from the resources the program provides. In Depth NH recently reported that a whopping 85 percent of students participating in the first year of the education freedom account program did not attend public schools the year before. This alarming statistic demonstrates that the students who need the most support are hardly benefitting from the program. It also highlights the continued effort by some to weaken our public education system here in the Granite State.
This November, the future of New Hampshire is on the ballot. It is clear that we cannot afford to continue down this dark path of slashing and misappropriating education funding meant for our future leaders. As a lifelong advocate for public education, I will be vying to represent District 12 in Concord so we can resist programs that undermine our public schools. We need real change to tackle this problem and I intend to continue this fight for my community and beyond.
As students return to school this September, let us remember that funding public education is more than just a policy issue. It is a moral obligation and an investment in the future of New Hampshire.
Melanie Levesque (D) is a candidate for Senate District 12 and lives in Nashua.
