Trivia question: Can felons vote in NH?
Answer: YES, unless currently incarcerated.
That’s it. There’s no side rule about parole or probation. There’s no additional paperwork. No box to check on the registration form. There’s not even a need to tell someone you are a felon. Every non-incarcerated felon in New Hampshire can and should vote.
Yet, there appears to be generalized confusion about this issue among felons, election officials, lawyers, and society alike -- a confusion that stems from unclear legalese, powered by social stigma.
I know this because I am a felon as well as an election official.
A few years back, while working as the moderator in my local ward, a fellow election worker approached me, asking for assistance with someone who wanted to know if he -- being a felon -– was allowed to vote. At the voter registration table I found more confused election workers, one of whom was telling this person he could not vote.
I quickly explained that felons could vote, which caused more confusion because it wasn’t the expected answer. To be clear, this election official didn’t have a personal agenda and wasn’t trying to obstruct justice or interfere with voter registration. She was simply trying to adhere to what she mistakenly believed was the law. This is how stigma works. It is what society has been falsely taught to believe -- that felons by default deserve less. It happens subversively to all of us until we are taught to believe better.
With the confusion cleared and registration underway, my focus turned to the poll observer area where legal representatives from each party were seated. They asked about the shuffle they had witnessed at the registration table. I replied, “Here’s a question for you. The person sitting at the voter registration table is a felon. Are felons allowed to vote in New Hampshire?”
Although I’m accustomed to the stigma, I was surprised by the reaction of these legally trained election observers. Could felons vote? They did not know. One of them stated flatly he didn’t think so. I told them they should figure it out since, under my direction, it was about to happen. This prompted frantic research into the law, including calls to their legal boiler rooms. After some difficult moments parsing complicated legalese, the surprised group unanimously determined that felons were indeed allowed to vote.
But if there is confusion among election officials, lawyers, and the general public about whether felons can vote -- it pales in comparison to whether felons themselves believe they can vote. Felons must be clearly told they can vote, that their vote matters, and most importantly, that it is achievable. Thankfully, HB 486 was passed in late 2019 to address some of these concerns but we still have work to do.
In the case of the felon who voted in my ward, getting past the stigma was only the beginning of his voting troubles. To begin, he had no photo ID which meant he had to sign an affidavit swearing he was himself. The affidavit also requires you have a photo taken. When this man completed the affidavit with Polaroid photo attached, he asked if he could keep a copy since he didn’t have a way to get an ID and needed it to get a job.
When it came time to provide proof of residence, he didn’t have that either. It wasn’t that he didn’t have the documents to prove his residence, it was that he did not have a residence at all -- he was homeless. Although he was a resident in our community and voting ward, he was without a home or an ID -- which sadly, is not an uncommon combination for felons.
Registering to vote that day was a difficult process not just for the election officials who were trying to properly complete paperwork and keep the lines moving, but also for this man who nearly gave up several times in the process. He persisted mostly because I urged him to stay, explaining I was also a felon, that we’d get him through it, and that he belonged in the voter booth every bit as much as the next person.
In New Hampshire, we are fortunate our legislators have passed laws allowing non-incarcerated felons to vote, but since democracy is strongest when it allows the broadest participation of all members of society, let’s encourage them to continue forward, like Maine and Vermont, to guarantee the right of all felons to vote -- incarcerated or not.