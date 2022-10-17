NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with securing reliable child care, like so many other families across the state. The good news is that Granite Staters have the opportunity to cast their votes in November for a slate of candidates with strong records and fervor for policies that directly address the most critical issues facing New Hampshire’s children.
I was pleased to see Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), a leading political voice for children, endorse seven candidates for state Senate. The bipartisan group of candidates are fighters and will go to bat for kids. New Hampshire’s families and children need strong leaders like Edith Tucker (District 1), David Watters (District 4), Denise Ricciardi (District 9), Melanie Levesque (District 12), Sharon Carson (District 14), Becky Whitley (District 15) and Christine Tappan (District 17), to thrive in an ever-changing world. These candidates represent nearly every corner of the state and will put political labels aside to ensure what is best for kids, gets done.
We need legislators in Concord who will combat child hunger and champion early learning. The candidates endorsed by Save the Children Action Network are proven leaders who have illustrated a deep understanding and commitment to fighting for children.
For example, Christine Tappan has a long history of supporting children throughout her career; she served as association commissioner for the state Department of Health and Human Service, where she spearheaded the agency’s training and quality improvement and has worked as a child welfare specialist.
Melanie Levesque supports increasing wages for child care workers — the people New Hampshire families depend upon and put their full trust behind to ensure their children have a strong start in the classroom.
Finally, Edith Tucker has a long history of supporting New Hampshire’s children over her three terms, demonstrating a consistent and strong voting record in support of early childhood education. These are just a few of the outstanding examples of SCAN’s endorsed candidates, each of whom strongly supports early childhood education opportunities and child nutrition programs.
Parents should spend less time worrying about finding child care and early learning opportunities and more time on the things that matter — quality time with their families and positively contributing to their communities. By supporting these candidates, everyone in New Hampshire has the power to support a brighter future for children and the state.
Each and every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy, educated and safe. By electing legislators who champion policies and solutions to address the pressing issues facing kids like hunger, access to affordable, quality child care and early childhood education, we can do just that — ensure each child has the building blocks for lifelong success. Voting for candidates that support children is not just a wise thing to do, it is the right thing to do. By doing so, we are investing in our collective future.
Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders and innovators. Without a strong foundation, New Hampshire’s kids will fall behind. When you step into the voting booth this November, keep kids at the forefront of your mind. Be the voice for those who will carry the bright torch forward, blaze trails and help the Granite State thrive for many years to come.
Melissa Reep is a District 15 voter who lives in Concord.
