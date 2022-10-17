NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with securing reliable child care, like so many other families across the state. The good news is that Granite Staters have the opportunity to cast their votes in November for a slate of candidates with strong records and fervor for policies that directly address the most critical issues facing New Hampshire’s children.

I was pleased to see Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), a leading political voice for children, endorse seven candidates for state Senate. The bipartisan group of candidates are fighters and will go to bat for kids. New Hampshire’s families and children need strong leaders like Edith Tucker (District 1), David Watters (District 4), Denise Ricciardi (District 9), Melanie Levesque (District 12), Sharon Carson (District 14), Becky Whitley (District 15) and Christine Tappan (District 17), to thrive in an ever-changing world. These candidates represent nearly every corner of the state and will put political labels aside to ensure what is best for kids, gets done.

Melissa Reep is a District 15 voter who lives in Concord.

Thursday, October 13, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Choice is not a dirty word

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Monday, October 10, 2022
Donna Sytek: Question 1 does away with vestigial register of probate

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Scott Brown: America has the energy, what it lacks is will

Friday, October 07, 2022
Sen. Maggie Hassan: In NH, we keep our word

Thursday, October 06, 2022