UNTIL RECENTLY most of us didn’t think twice about getting in the car to make a quick trip to the grocery store. Inflation has changed that. Rising gas prices have only made the situation worse. Families first hit with rising grocery bills, then skyrocketing gas prices, are running out of creative solutions to stretch their dollars and looking to their elected leaders for real solutions to the new American cost crisis.

With hardworking American families struggling to make ends meet, short-term solutions like the federal gas tax holiday supported by Democrats like New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan are needed to offer relief. A gas tax holiday coupled with President Joe Biden’s order allowing for the use of E15 fuel this summer could help keep prices down over the next few months. Moreover, the president’s action to boost domestic supply by dipping into our strategic reserve is another near-term fix that has helped hold prices steady, albeit at high levels and with no plan in place to replenish our reserves for the future.

Long term, America must incentivize U.S. production and energy infrastructure. This would help America address our energy crisis and provide relief for the residents of the Granite State. Incentivizing domestic energy production would better support the energy needs of our country while also sending a clear message that America is open for energy investment. The United States is fortunate to already have a blueprint in place to do this. In 2014, President Barack Obama outlined an “all of the above’’ approach to domestic energy policy that provided a stepped approach to increasing renewable energy use in America while also ensuring our country was still able to meet its domestic energy needs while keeping prices down.

The Biden administration would be wise to lean on an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy to show that he is committed to accessing the resources necessary to meet our country’s energy needs without bankrupting American households in the process. Best of all, the President can do this without sacrificing the climate goals he would like to be his legacy.

One way the president could act today would be to allow for new offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The Department of the Interior has announced the release of a proposed five-year plan before the current five-year offshore leasing program expires at the end of June, but DOI is well behind schedule and will not be finalized by the time the current one expires. No federal offshore lease sales can be held without a five-year program in place. And until there is a plan in place to continue offshore lease sales, it’s going to impact energy costs for the foreseeable future.

More and more leaders in Washington are beginning to recognize that America does not currently have the renewable infrastructure to support our current energy needs and they understand that conventional energy sources like oil and natural gas still have an important place in today’s energy portfolio. In fact, some of Senator Hassan’s Democratic colleagues are also calling for the administration to provide additional relief to American families by moving forward quickly a new five-year program for offshore oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico.

America needs President Biden to take note of these voices from his party, adopt an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy for our country, and begin holding new offshore lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico this year.

Michael Boyle is the CEO of BEST Energy Services in Merrimack.

Friday, June 03, 2022
