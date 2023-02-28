“OPPONENTS of the ‘Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education’ law are disturbingly advocating for the ability to teach racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology in New Hampshire schools,” wrote Ryan Terrell, the District 5 member of the State Board of Education.
It is unfortunate that Terrell declared at his confirmation that until the opportunity arose he had no interest in education. As a Black childless native of Louisiana who was privately schooled, his understanding of our unique public schools landscape is meager at best.
Terrell asserts that the “Right to Freedom from Discrimination…” legislation is necessary. It is not. It’s a ban on honest classroom discourse being driven by an organized disinformation campaign.
This law allows a parent to propose the exclusion of topics that they disagree with or that cause their children to become distressed. History portrayed in absolute terms is only of use in totalitarian societies. Students thus taught are denied the ability to learn critical analysis and hone their independent thought processes. The lack of these skills will result in a future population of citizens unwilling to question the actions of their government.
A citizenry unwilling to ask “Why?” is anathema to the American ideal. This distinction is critical because we are a heterogeneous nation, diverse. We are not a homogeneous one, aka “a White Christian nation.” It is that diversity that drove us to victory in World War II.
Were a parent to object, accounts of the “Noyes School” incident of 1835 couldn’t be taught without threat of teacher sanction. Likewise: the causes of the Civil War, the liberation of Bergen Belsen, the Crusades, the Trail of Tears, the Chinese laborers on the Transcontinental Railroad, the ban on Japanese immigration, the legally sanctioned systemic racism enforced by the U.S. government and military before, during and after WWII, the victor in the 2020 election, all could result in parental objections and BOE investigations.
Presenting history with the broad brush luminescence of a Disney cartoon is an inexcusable and totally inappropriate approach to instruction. In many Southern schools, the Civil War is referred to as the “War of Northern Aggression.” This law establishes that New Hampshire is solidly entrenched in the same category of mendacity.
It should also be noted that the provisions of this law originally included the state university system. But the university system was excluded from the final version. The majority party did not want their pandering to the RNC to make the university system a national laughing stock. However, any New Hampshire student attending the state university will have to unlearn whatever edited version of U.S. history they received from the fourth grade up. If not their SAT/ACT and collegiate level scores will suffer. Consequently, the governor, legislative majority, and the eight political appointees who implemented it will be absolved of blame. The teachers will own it.
New Hampshire’s slide from its “First in the Nation” educational ranking to fifth in five years will continue to sink. The governor, legislative majority and BOE will toast each other and chortle with glee as the quality and reputation of our public school system implodes.
Why? The legislative majority will do anything possible to avoid satisfying their constitutional mandate to support education. Neither the governor nor the BOE have any vested interest in supporting public education. From their perspective it’s an all around victory. For the public school students it’s a loss in the biggest game of all. Their future.
The only viable solution for public school parents to protect the future of their children is to vote and run for office.
Remember what happened in Croydon.
Michael Cameron Ward is a retired software engineer and author of the book series “Sketches of Lee.” He lives in Lee.
