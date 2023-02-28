“OPPONENTS of the ‘Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education’ law are disturbingly advocating for the ability to teach racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology in New Hampshire schools,” wrote Ryan Terrell, the District 5 member of the State Board of Education.

It is unfortunate that Terrell declared at his confirmation that until the opportunity arose he had no interest in education. As a Black childless native of Louisiana who was privately schooled, his understanding of our unique public schools landscape is meager at best.

Michael Cameron Ward is a retired software engineer and author of the book series “Sketches of Lee.” He lives in Lee.

Sunday, February 26, 2023
John Lynch: So enough is enough!

LIKE SO MANY of us across America and the world, I have been watching the very tragic events unfolding out of Ukraine. They are heart-wrenching, so sad, and difficult to watch. Admittedly, I have a hard time watching the daily news: vivid pictures of Ukrainians being slaughtered, women and c…

Emily Manns: Community Power before voters in seven communities

SEVEN TOWNS are asking voters to approve Community Power Plans in March, including Milford, Jaffrey, New Boston, Candia, Lee, Allenstown and Waterville Valley. If passed, they will be ready to offer rate relief to thousands of electricity customers in Eversource and NHEC territory as soon as…

Saturday, February 25, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Jim Isaak: Yes, we need 'them'

I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that Am…

Stephen Varone: Fall Mountain gets an A for quality, but at what price?

ANY BUSINESS that fails to provide a quality product or service won’t be around for very long as customers will look elsewhere. Additionally, a business that does produce quality must price its offerings correctly. Too high a price — too few customers. Too low — no profit. Either way, the bu…

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Nikki Haley: I’m running for Americans like Ed

MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.

Sen. Donna Soucy: Decade of struggle to enact a livable minimum wage

THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work…

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…