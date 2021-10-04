THE ARMY Oath of Enlistment reads: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
It was September 1961. The foliage on Bennett Road in Durham was autumnal pyrotechnics. Explosions of brilliant yellow, deep red, luminescent green, and blaze orange painted the trees. Riding through it in the school bus was akin to being inside a rolling kaleidoscope.
The bus groaned over the broken-backed hump of the Boston and Maine Railroad bridge. The kids in the back were catapulted from their seats as the rear wheels crested. They whooped like banshees as they flew.
Mr. Doucette, the driver, was in his mid 30s. Too young to serve, he, like many of his generation, still carried within him memories of incomprehensible events of war. And like every man in Lee, he was building a life a brick at a time for his wife and sons.
He worked two jobs, driving the bus and working as a janitor at Mast Way Elementary School in Lee. Unfailingly polite, he had a quick smile and a “hello” for us when we got on the bus and a “goodbye” when we got off. Clean-shaven and wearing steel-rimmed glasses, his combed hair was held in place with Brylcreem. He was always neat in a gray Dickies work shirt and pants.
He navigated the bus down the hill, around a corner and stopped at a mailbox. A tall wiry man stood next to it at the end of a dirt driveway to a single-wide trailer. As the bus approached, that man was grinning. As it came to a stop, he saw me and my sister. His expression slid to alarm and ran to anger. He glared at us. His boys leapt off the bus and ran to him. He shooed them.
“Go! Go on up to the house! Driver! What are those n---- — doing on the bus?”
“What? What did you say?” Mr. Doucette asked.
“You heard me! My kids don’t ride on a bus with no n------. Put them off!”
Mr. Doucette put the bus in reverse, shut off the engine and yanked the emergency brake. “You can’t talk about kids like that. Where are you from?”
“Oklahoma. It’s illegal for n---- — to ride on a bus with White kids.”
“This is New Hampshire: all kids ride on the bus.”
“Not with my kids they don’t.”
“If I put them off, what are they supposed to do, walk?”
“I don’t care what they do, but they can’t ride on the bus. If you don’t put them off, I’ll put them off myself.”
The Okie moved to the door. Mr. Doucette put his glasses on the dash and sprang off his seat and out of the bus. He shoved the larger man back. The Okie drilled him in the right eye with a fist, Doucette countered with a rapid combination, dropping the man.
“You send your wife down to get the kids tomorrow. If she has the same mouth on her as you, your kids won’t be allowed to ride my bus.”
Mr. Doucette climbed back on, started the engine, released the brakes, put it in first, and we rolled away.
“I’ll have your job, you son of a b----“ The Okie screamed.
Mr. Doucette spoke as he drove, tears welling either from the punch or the emotion. ”I was a kid then. We were all kids. We fought those bastards all the way across Europe. Do you know what the hell those Nazis did? Do you know about those camps? Did you read about it in school? No, you’re too young.”
His voice tightened like a spring wound beyond its stop. “I was too young to serve. But my best friends died over there fighting them. We didn’t spend four years at war to have to deal with that crap here.”
He slammed his fist on the wheel. “I’m an American. This is my country. We fought against it over there. Goddammit, I will not stand to see it happen here!” He paused. “Sorry about the language.”
The Okie lodged a complaint. The school board dutifully heard him out. Roger Gibb, the bus company owner, told the board, “Nobody has the right to abuse the kids on my buses.” The board agreed. Mr. Doucette kept his job. The Okies moved to a town in the state’s interior.
Mr. Doucette was a “regular guy” whose youth was consumed by World War II. He never took the U.S. Army’s Oath of Enlistment. Yet, 20 years later, a “fellow American” attempted to deny equality to two colored kids he barely knew, but whose care was entrusted to him. Without reservation or fear for his well-being, he applied the standard: “Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” That sunny fall afternoon in 1961, the late Gerard Doucette of Route 152 in Lee became the definition of an American hero.