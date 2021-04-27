LAST WEDNESDAY, April 21st, would have been my father Harold’s 100th birthday, but my smile of remembrance was dimmed by the events of the day.
Like the USS Thresher 57 years and 11 days before it, contact was lost with KRI Nanggala 402 of the Indonesian Navy after submerging to exercise depth. And like the Thresher, her hull subsequently failed after exceeding her maximum depth. In each case the only evidence of their fate was some detritus and an oil slick.
The ships were dissimilar, one was nuclear the other diesel-electric. However they shared the commonality of all submersible vessels, every dive is a risk. It is their unquestioned acceptance of that risk that separates submariners from their surface borne brothers.
From “The Colored Folks Ain’t Gonna Make It”:
A Sailor
It is a visual that would be recognized by a member of the Greatest Generation.
It is a visual that would be recognized by someone who had been in combat.
It is a visual that for many of us must be deduced, as a PTSD episode.
In mid-August of 2000 I was 48 years old. I had stopped in to see my parents. Mom was out for the evening. Harold, my dad, sat hunched over, stone silent, his face drawn tight, elbows on knees, gaze bore-sighted at the kitchen floor three feet in front of him. His eyes reflected horrors that had escaped from the vault in his memory that protected him from the past. A glass of Jack Daniels was held with both hands to keep it from shaking.
It was far too late in my life, and after his ended, that I understood the meaning of that pose. I remember seeing it first when Medgar Evers was killed. Then I saw it again during the 1964 “Mississippi Burning” incident and at several other junctures over my lifetime. But I had never deciphered its significance until that day after the Kursk, a Russian submarine, was lost with 118 men while undergoing sea trials. Then I understood the pose.
Among sailors there is no distinction between surface vessels or submarines, you are all men of the sea. And for a sailor, a ship does not just sink. She dies, and often her crew with it. Dad’s anger and disgust with the Russian government and their navy was monumental in proportion. It was no less than what I remembered as a young boy with the loss of the Thresher and her complement of 129 on her shakedown cruise out of Portsmouth in 1963.
“They keep sending them out for sea trials before they are ready. There’s no reason for it, there’s no war on. In the life of a boat, an extra week or month isn’t going to matter. They keep showing off and killing us.”
In the world of men at sea, there are always two enemies, the ocean and your adversary. In all cases your opponent is secondary. The ocean must be conquered first, before you can defeat your adversary.
It is this that my father understood
It is this which rekindled his PTSD
It is this that reduced him to tears and shaking hands
When the Kursk was abandoned by her Navy and her country
For those who go down to the sea in ships it is thus
When a ship dies
All sailors feel her loss
And Harold was a sailor