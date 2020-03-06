Ward

IF YOUR candidate withdrew from the primaries, your choice in November is straightforward. Vote or stay home. But before you stay home consider. Doing so equates your candidate’s withdrawal to a loss in the quarterfinals of a basketball tournament. They are not the same. You are still in the game if you choose to participate.

Primaries are not supposed to be subtractive operations. Instead, picture a group of avalanches converging and becoming more powerful. That’s how the process is designed. I offer my father, Harold E. Ward’s experience as an example. As an African American he fought in the segregated U.S. Navy of World War II. He received a Purple Heart and almost died protecting the promise of an America for “All people.” But in paying that price he was obliged to absorb her imperfections.

He was not guaranteed the right to vote in the U.S. until 1963. “That’s why we moved up north.”

He didn’t care for the Vietnam era flag burners. “I don’t like seeing them burn the flag. But I bled and my best friend died for their right to do it.”

And lastly. “The United States isn’t perfect, but it’s better than anyplace else.”

In 1957, my family of erstwhile city dwellers was insinuated into the rural fabric of Lee, New Hampshire. Country life back then was simple and hard.

Only the paved roads had numbers.

Everyone scratched to survive.

You grew your own food.

You were known for your deeds, not your talk.

Whether you liked him or not, you took water to your neighbor if his well failed. He did the same for you.

It didn’t matter if you were black, white, Catholic, Jewish, French Canadian, protestant, Polish or Chinese, as long as you worked first and asked for help second.

Voting was sacred.

It’s through the lens of the latter point that I see the failure of our nation. The fundamental tenets of America have not been inherited by our succeeding generations.

The concept of the “United States” or strength through diversity.

Maintaining the freedom of expression for all walks of life.

Employing compromise to build a social fabric that supports the people within it.

Assisting others in time of need as a normal reaction.

Maintaining balanced systems of accountability for all elected officials.

Leading by example in achieving and maintaining the moral high ground in international relations.

Accepting responsibility for global security in concert with our allies.

We can only maintain that dream through participation in our government. For if we don’t, America will fail. And in our place, nations with lesser goals and ideals will surge to the fore. And we will be subsumed, as a lesser nation, duteous, sheeplike. If you don’t want that, vote in November.

Michael Cameron Ward is a retired software engineer and author of the book series “Sketches of Lee.” He lives in Lee.