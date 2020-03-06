IF YOUR candidate withdrew from the primaries, your choice in November is straightforward. Vote or stay home. But before you stay home consider. Doing so equates your candidate’s withdrawal to a loss in the quarterfinals of a basketball tournament. They are not the same. You are still in the game if you choose to participate.
Primaries are not supposed to be subtractive operations. Instead, picture a group of avalanches converging and becoming more powerful. That’s how the process is designed. I offer my father, Harold E. Ward’s experience as an example. As an African American he fought in the segregated U.S. Navy of World War II. He received a Purple Heart and almost died protecting the promise of an America for “All people.” But in paying that price he was obliged to absorb her imperfections.
He was not guaranteed the right to vote in the U.S. until 1963. “That’s why we moved up north.”
He didn’t care for the Vietnam era flag burners. “I don’t like seeing them burn the flag. But I bled and my best friend died for their right to do it.”
And lastly. “The United States isn’t perfect, but it’s better than anyplace else.”
In 1957, my family of erstwhile city dwellers was insinuated into the rural fabric of Lee, New Hampshire. Country life back then was simple and hard.
Only the paved roads had numbers.
Everyone scratched to survive.
You grew your own food.
You were known for your deeds, not your talk.
Whether you liked him or not, you took water to your neighbor if his well failed. He did the same for you.
It didn’t matter if you were black, white, Catholic, Jewish, French Canadian, protestant, Polish or Chinese, as long as you worked first and asked for help second.
Voting was sacred.
It’s through the lens of the latter point that I see the failure of our nation. The fundamental tenets of America have not been inherited by our succeeding generations.
The concept of the “United States” or strength through diversity.
Maintaining the freedom of expression for all walks of life.
Employing compromise to build a social fabric that supports the people within it.
Assisting others in time of need as a normal reaction.
Maintaining balanced systems of accountability for all elected officials.
Leading by example in achieving and maintaining the moral high ground in international relations.
Accepting responsibility for global security in concert with our allies.
We can only maintain that dream through participation in our government. For if we don’t, America will fail. And in our place, nations with lesser goals and ideals will surge to the fore. And we will be subsumed, as a lesser nation, duteous, sheeplike. If you don’t want that, vote in November.
Thursday, March 05, 2020
DURING the Feb. 21 session of the state House of Representatives, the Democrat majority voted to reprimand seven Republican members for failing to comply with a House rule adopted earlier by the majority, which compelled all House members to attend a sexual harassment workshop scheduled by t…
”You don’t realize how easy this game is until you get up in that broadcasting booth.” — Mickey Mantel
Monday, March 02, 2020
IT WAS a heady time some sixty years ago. Change was in the air.
- By Matt Mayberry
- Updated
OUR immigration system is broken, plain and simple. I know this is something that everyone, regardless of political party or ideology, can agree on. Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unlawfully cross over our southern border. However there are those who chose to try to …
Sunday, March 01, 2020
WHEN WE talk about students who are not succeeding in our current education system, we often say that they “slipped through the cracks.” Well, what if we filled in those cracks so that students could move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce?
Friday, February 28, 2020
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- By Kathleen Sullivan
-
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- By Rep. Jason Osborne
-
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
- Carl Perreault
-
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
Friday, February 21, 2020
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
Thursday, February 20, 2020
- By Sen. Regina Birdsell
-
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
MEMBERS of the political class often simultaneously demonstrate ignorance and arrogance, but Michael Bloomberg’s comment about farmers takes him right to the top of that class.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
Monday, February 17, 2020
- By Rep. Katherine Rogers
-
NEW HAMPSHIRE lawmakers have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in better protecting our beloved pets from a barbaric and painful practice of declawing our cats.