IN JULY of 1957 my family moved from Brooklyn, N.Y. to Lee, New Hampshire. We were escaping gang violence that had made our neighborhood unlivable. Our transition from an all-Black to an all-White environment was a challenge. In the city we had met and interacted with White people. However the converse could not be said of all of our neighbors. Some of them resented our presence and informed us of their animus both covertly and overtly.
That fall my brother, sisters and I integrated the Oyster River School District in Durham. As a kindergartner I was not exposed to the “gen pop” of the playground. That changed in the fall of 1958, shortly after I began first grade at Oyster River Elementary.
As the only Black boy in the elementary school I had some racially-motivated conflicts with other students. Usually it was one individual generating an incident. “I’ll bust on the little guy to make him cry or fight.” I was small for my age and found that crying was not an option. If you cried you were beaten anyway. I was pounded, a lot. Even so, they were not instigated by a common event uniting boys from grades 1-4 in assaulting me.
First grade children are introduced to the magic of deciphering the written word. As an avid reader I didn’t have major problems with Dr. Suess’s books. But “Little Black Sambo’’ was part of the reading curriculum then and an altogether different story. One Monday morning my class read it. I liked the imagery and thought it funny, but that was before recess.
Then on the playground...
“Made any butter today?”
“I’m not eating pancakes at your house!”
“Stupid n, you can’t make butter out of tigers.”
The insults hurt, but in the ensuing scrums the fists hurt much more. The teacher monitoring the playground sent me to the nurse to be checked out. Tuesday’s recess was more of the same as the remaining sections of the 1st grade read the story. This time I was sent inside before any serious damage could be absorbed. That Wednesday I was told that I could go out to recess, but to stay on the paved part of the playground. It didn’t matter. A pair of 4th graders threw a beatdown on me anyway.
The principal, Tom MacAdam, had had enough. He realized that the curriculum had introduced a racist mindset to the first and succeeding grades. Having none of it, he addressed the issue and its downstream effects. He made it clear that any student attacking me on the playground would be suspended. Then he called Ray Brunelle, superintendent of the Oyster River and Somersworth schools and the school board. They were apprised of the situation and his course of action. By Thursday all copies of the book were expunged from the Oyster River schools. And by the end of the next week, Somersworth had followed suit.
Although the beatings on the playground had ceased, they just migrated to the afternoon bus ride home. When the principal became aware of this, he called the beaters’ parents. He offered them a choice, change your child’s attitude and behavior, or find them another school district. It took two weeks to finally squelch the jihad that had been raised up against me.
Which brings us to the recent catch phrase, “Cancel Culture”. One definition of it is regarded as changes to the historical record of an event or time period. These changes incorporate previously overlooked or unknown causation and effects that a group of individuals regard as objectionable. They advocate against the changes and regard documented history as immutable. But history is not; societies evolve or devolve. Over time, research and new information often reveal hidden or unknown details. Should these new findings be ignored or incorporated?
In response, my own first grade experience begs the question. “What if you were inculcated with beliefs as a child that are now held as offensive to someone of another race or religion. Do you have a moral responsibility to reject them?”
Or, should we introduce a “Lord of the Flies Redux” to our children? Do we educate our next generation with ideas embedding negative racial or religious stereotypes?
If so, that is the definition of “systemic racism” and the culture that we must cancel.