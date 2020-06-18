MR. RYAN TERRELL, the governor’s nominee for the State Board of Education, has established a distinguished career in the six years since he graduated from college. However, as it pertains to his nomination to the state Board of Education, there are some significant gaps in his “experiential fence” as it were.

As a former New Orleans resident, he transferred from the University of Southern Louisiana Lafayette to attend Southern New Hampshire University in 2011. Consequently, his knowledge and understanding of the demands of the state’s unique educational environment is limited.

Aside from conducting some workplace training seminars, he has no pertinent teaching experience, especially in the critical area of K-12 education.

He has never served as a school board member or been appointed to any educational committee or discussion group.

Mr. Terrell has no offspring in any school district.

In my mind, this lack of experience should have been nomination disqualifiers. Instead we encounter the conundrum of modern Black political appointments. When one such candidate is promoted by a Democrat, they are deemed to be an “Affirmative Action”-based nomination by the opposing party. When a Republican promotes one, it is with the declaration that “America is color blind” and the nomination is based on “merit.”

Starting with Reagan’s Secretary of Education Samuel Pierce, Black Republican political appointees on the national stage are usually underqualified for the posts they are nominated for. Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson come to mind as more recent examples. However, there are a few notable exceptions, Colin Powell and Condoleeza Rice for instance. But at the heart of the matter? This is the same type of “racial preference” hiring practice that Republicans denounce whenever the term Affirmative Action is uttered.

After being hurled into a witches cauldron of bad judgment cubed, three men have been scalded.

As a Black New Hampshire man for 60 of my 67 years, the effect of this nomination is akin to being hit between the eyes with a brick. For a Black person to succeed here we must be qualified; first, second and third. Governor Chris Sununu has lowered those standards of success for political mileage. Mr. Terrell has become an unwitting pawn, sacrificed and cast away.

As for Councilman Andru Volinsky, there are three words that cannot be used in today’s racially-charged political discourse: the “N-word”, “token” and “’ho.” The fact that he was angry is not an excuse. If he had a firearm, would he have discharged it? No? But he did, because words are bullets. When “token” is used to describe a black person, whether true or not, like a bullet, once fired, it can’t be taken back. In the future, Volinsky should not emulate our “plain-spoken” president again, it doesn’t become him. Mr. Terrell is a formidable young man, the type of individual that this state will need to continue to grow and prosper. Volinsky owes him an apology.

Mr. Terrell, as I noted, is an accomplished individual. But this is not Louisiana, where a brother’s neighbor’s uncle slides you into a government job and no one bats an eye. Having lived in New Orleans, I know the system.

Mr. Terrell and I both have technology backgrounds. I had 25 years as an R&D engineer at HP, Cisco Systems, and SAP. Most of the time I was either the first or only Black in the group if not the building. In R&D you have to deliver. If you aren’t qualified, you don’t apply for the job. I fought the “token” label by being the best I could be. When opportunities arose, I investigated them. If I wasn’t qualified, no matter how bright and beautiful the offer, I demurred.

I realize that for someone with political aspirations, a seat on the Board of Education is a tempting prize. But it was merely a stepping stone, Mr. Terrell was never going to be the commissioner of education. Next time, he should pick his own path and not just jump because it looks easy.

I sincerely wish Mr. Terrell the best of luck in his chosen profession. Our state needs his Business/IT talents.

But ultimately this unfortunate situation could have been avoided had all of the parties concerned exhibited better judgment up front.

Michael Cameron Ward is a retired software engineer and author of the book series “Sketches of Lee.” He lives in Lee.

Thursday, June 18, 2020
Op-eds

